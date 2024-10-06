“Able to Play With LeBron James”: Dwyane Wade Reveals How “Alpha” Gabrielle Union and He Made Their Marriage Work

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has been married to Hollywood star Gabrielle Union since 2014. In August, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and as one of the power couples in the industry, they’re often asked about the secret behind their successful marriage. The Heat icon finally spilled the beans during his appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast.

Wade stated that just like him, his wife is also an “alpha” and more than capable of living a luxurious life. In that scenario, they need to make certain adjustments to be happy together, without having ego issues. He credited his experience playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James as the reason why he’s able to avoid any clashes with his wife. He said,

“You can see my personality, I’m able to play with Shaq, I’m able to play with LeBron…We’re partners, we’re teammates. So, this is just another version of that for me. I got to learn how to play off of her and play with her. I got to learn when to lead and I got to learn when to follow.”

Wade believes being secure with who you are is the biggest thing that helps people in their relationships. He stated that he doesn’t have any issue with following his wife at times because he understands that it takes two people to make a marriage work.

The Heat icon boasted about his wife’s ability to afford private jets and other luxuries, not just for herself but for her entire family, including him. Wade claimed he doesn’t mind his wife taking care of him and doesn’t feel the need to be the breadwinner in his household. His outlook has helped him embark on a successful life with the actress he courted for years.

Dwyane Wade had a crush on Gabrielle Union before they got together

The two started dating in 2008 and initially, faced some rocky times in their relationship. They were also separated for a while in 2013, but since getting married the following year, it has been smooth sailing.

Wade revealed that even though they met through common friends, he had a crush on her for a long time. He said,

“You know, my wife has been a celebrity for a very long time. So, I grew up…a horny little boy…I was crushing on her when I was young, for sure. I’m from the Black community, that’s Gabrielle Union.”

He manifested being in a relationship and marrying Union and his dream came true.