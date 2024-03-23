“About the Whole Thing”: Gregg Popovich ‘Dejectedly’ Reflects on Spurs’ 97–99 Loss Despite Wemby’s 31

During the first quarter of the contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, fans of the San Antonio Spurs would’ve been convinced that they were about to clinch the 16th win of the campaign. Much to their surprise, the shorthanded Grizzlies led by Jaren Jackson Jr. went on to mount a comeback, winning the contest 99-97. With Victor Wembanyama and co. leading by 17 points at one point in the tie, Gregg Popovich was expectedly disappointed.

During the postgame conference, Gregg Popovich reflected on the heartbreaking loss against the Memphis side. While talking to the reporters, the head coach of the Spurs seemed to be baffled about the fact that they suffered a loss, despite limiting their opponents to only 99 points.

However, Coach Pop pointed out the reasons behind the loss. Apart from highlighting how the Texas side allowed a concerning 20 points off turnovers, the 75-year-old also shed light on the horrific long-distance shooting – an unacceptable 18.4% 3FG with seven made three-pointers, per NBA.com.

“If you hold a team to 99, you should win a lot of games. But if you give up 20 points on turnovers and shoot 18% (from 3), it’s going to make it tough on you. End of story. It had nothing to do with a play here, a play there. It’s about the whole thing together,” Popovich said, per Tom Orsborn.

Victor Wembanyama had a huge night. Playing 33:27 minutes, the French rookie stuffed the stat sheet as he went on to drop 31 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 stocks. The likes of Devin Vassell and Tre Jones also fulfilled their roles by recording a 27-point performance and a 16-point, 7-rebound outing respectively.

It was the subpar production of the remaining seven players who set foot on the hardwood that seemed to be the problem. Playing a combined total of nearly 138 minutes, the seven players – Champagnie, Sochan, Collins, Osman, Branham, Wesley, and Johnson – recorded merely 23 points.

Even though the fault was clearly not his, Wemby took the blame for the loss. Being unable to “put the nail in the coffin”, the 7ft 4” big man further told the reporters during the postgame conference:

“I remember having a thought in the first half, like when we were up by a lot, I didn’t put the nail in the coffin.”

The Texas side will now be expected to go 0-4 in their homestand, after already suffering losses to the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies. Going up against the Phoenix Suns, who will be desperately searching for a win considering their fight for the #6 seed, it will be a difficult task for Popovich’s boys to win the upcoming two games.