“Access to the Players’ Entrance, Personal Chefs”: Kevin Durant’s Company Showcases Lakers’ Arena’s $5 Million Luxury Suites

In a revolutionary NBA move, the Los Angeles Lakers incorporated a premium off-court experience at Crypto.com Arena. With $5 million luxury suites within the building, their dedication to providing the spectators with once-in-a-lifetime exposure received applause. The social media influencer, Jack Goldburg recently contributed to aiding the hype around the setup reaches its peak with his coverage. Following this, Boardroom, a Kevin Durant co-founded media company, further displayed the features of the suites while capturing the perks.

They provided a glimpse into the divine experience through their latest post on Instagram. With the caption, “The VIP experience for high-profile clientele features access to the players’ entrance, personal chefs, bartenders, lounge amenities, garage parking, and versatile tickets applicable to any sporting event or concert at the arena,” it highlighted the perks of the service.

They further shed light on each feature as the images displayed spacious parking alongside the entry route to the 12-person lounge. On top of this, it showcased the lounge bar and lounge kitchen where the visitors would get access to personal bartenders and chefs respectively. The post also had the dining room pictures, which lead up to the seating arrangements within the arena.

The entire package has been designed to deliver the spectators a superior sports game encounter. After all, the tickets to the luxury suite are available for various occasions such as NBA, NHL, concerts, etc. This initiative to cater to high-profile fans has certainly disrupted the market as the franchise aims to reinforce its brand identity as the leader in the business.

The aura of Crypto.com Arena

Previously known as the Staples Center, the construction of the stadium began in 1999. The change in the name occurred when Crypto.com purchased the naming rights back in December 2021. With a capacity of 19800, it continues to serve as the official arena for both the LA giants of the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Lakers.

The construction made the initial headlines in the previous century due to the systematic investments put into it. The execution of the entire project amounted to about $375 million at that time. This led to an inflation-adjusted cost of $683 million last year, further proving the significance of the arena.

Since its inception, it has continued to serve as a vibrant area at the heart of the City of Angels. Thus, the services around it remain justified as the viewers get to experience the Lakers’ culture while enjoying the ambience of California. So, the fan-oriented activities may even increase further moving forward, paving the way for a unique offering.