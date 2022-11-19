Accused of Having a ‘Secret Son’, Michael Jordan Used $2.2 Billion Net Worth to Tear Down Pamela Smith’s Claim

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is the richest athlete by a long shot. Of all the superstars this world has ever seen, MJ has been the only one to use his image and brand perfectly. Now worth an incredible $2.2 billion, he has seen his fair share of people trying to hurt his character. Pamela Smith made the same mistake after accusing Michael of fathering her son. However, Jordan refused her claims and made her pay for them.

This case wasn’t a stand-alone event in MJ’s life. Earlier in 2004, a woman named Lisa Ann Miceli had claimed that Michael Jordan was her son’s father. But Michael disagreed.

He took two paternity tests and both came negative. Yet, Miceli continued to hound the former Bulls superstar who eventually had to get a restraining order on her.

The same thing happened again in 2013. Another woman named Pamela Smith made the same claim. She accused Jordan of fathering her son but Michael was more prepared this time.

Also read: “Joe Tsai Is Being Unprofessional With Kyrie Irving”: Shaquille O’Neal Condemns Nets Publicly Stating Irving’s Tasks Amid Antisemitism Controversy

Michael Jordan disproved and set Pamela Smith straight

Pamela Smith sued Michael in 2013. She claimed that Michael had fathered her son in 1995. Incidentally, Jordan was still married to his first wife Juanita Vanoy then.

If proven correct, the accusations would have resulted in Michael paying child support and other bills. It would also have proven that Michael Jordan was disloyal to his wife.

However, Michael prevailed over Pamela’s false accusations. Pamela voluntarily dropped her claim. Michael and his lawyers then pushed to get Pamela punished for her lies.

BSO: Michael Jordan Planning To Counter Sue Oral Sex Teacher Pamela Smith http://t.co/nF8ZKHHx0v @bytashanicole — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) March 30, 2013

The ‘secret son’ in question is named Taj. Apparently, it was already proven that he is Pamela’s ex’s son. The judge ordered Smith to pay almost $10,000 to Michael Jordan for the legal proceedings.

Jordan is now married to a model

Michael Jordan, who was formerly married to Juanita, has long been separated from his first wife. He is now married to Yvette Prieto.

Prieto is an American model. The two met while out partying in a nightclub in 2008. Immediately taken by each other, the two quickly moved together in 2009. Eventually, Jordan married Yvette in 2013. The couple doesn’t have a child together.

Also read: “Emerging? I Was Emerged Already!”: When 7 foot Shaquille O’Neal Interrupted Grant Hill to Ascertain His Dominance in the 90s