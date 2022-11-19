“Joe Tsai Is Being Unprofessional With Kyrie Irving”: Shaquille O’Neal Condemns Nets Publicly Stating Irving’s Tasks Amid Antisemitism Controversy

Kyrie Irving will be returning to play for the Brooklyn Nets this Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Similar to last year’s antivaccination debacle that led to him missing quite a lot of regular season games, history repeated itself as Irving found himself suspended from the Nets organization.

The former All-NBA guard shared a screenshot of a film on Amazon that contains a bevy of antisemitic tropes within it. In an effort to figure out his own heritage, he unknowingly spread awareness of a documentary with quite a few falsities.

After having been suspended and forfeiting game checks that come close to $2 million, he was given a list to tasks to complete in order to be reinstated. The tasks included him meeting with Jewish leaders in the Brooklyn area and sitting down with Adam Silver to discuss what had transpired.

Shaquille O’Neal calls Joe Tsai ‘unprofessional’ for airing out the list of tasks

Joe Tsai himself took to social media during the height of this debacle involving Kyrie Irving to condemn what his player had shared on Twitter. He, along with the Brooklyn Nets organization, would then release to the public the long list of tasks Irving would have to finish to be reinstated.

Shaquille O’Neal on his podcast recently, went off on Joe Tsai, claiming the multiple game suspension was not warranted in the slightest. He would then call the Nets owner ‘unprofessional’ for making this list of tasks public for the world to read.

What makes this long list of tasks even worse is that recent reporting suggested many people in the Nets organization believed Kyrie wouldn’t be able to complete all of them. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t return to the team.

Kyrie Irving apologized and yet still got suspended

Joe Tsai has clarified that Kyrie’s apology came only after he had gotten suspended. He had also not apologized in front of the media when given the chance on two separate occasions.

It’s clear that Irving isn’t antisemitic. He just looked for the answers in the wrong place.

