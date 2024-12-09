“Acting Like He Wanted The Basketball”: Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James for His Olympics Performance

Stephon Marbury took to the ‘Whistle’ podcast to discuss Team USA’s performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 2004 Olympic bronze medalist was proud that his country secured first place this year, but he did not believe that LeBron James deserved the Olympics MVP award.

Advertisement

His argument was simple. “Steph Curry should have got the MVP…The whole planet watched Steph Curry do what he did,” Marbury said. “Two games in a row. LeBron was standing there, fronting, acting like he wanted the basketball. He ain’t really want to shoot no three.”

The co-hosts argued for James’ consistent performances throughout the Olympics, forcing Marbury to give the King at least some of his flowers.

“He played well, he did everything. He did what LeBron does,” the 47-year-old added. However, he continued his argument against James’ MVP case nonetheless. “You’re not carrying with KD and Steph. You’re playing well and you’re doing all of the things that you do as a basketball player.”

The two-time All-Star insisted that Curry was more deserving of the Olympics MVP award, and he insinuated that LeBron’s ties to the media helped him create a more deserving narrative for himself.

Of course, while the Chef did put Team USA on his back for the final two games, the MVP award recognized a player’s performance throughout the tournament and not just in the championship game. It was similar to a league MVP award rather than a Finals MVP, and in the first four games, Curry averaged just 7.3 points on 35.7% shooting from the field and 20% from deep.

LeBron, on the other hand, was scoring consistently and as he usually does, corralling rebounds and dropping assists. Of course, Marbury knows this as this isn’t the first time he has tried to invalidate James’ legacy either.

Starbury believes Michael Jordan is leagues above LeBron James

In August of this year, the three-time CBA champion took to his Twitter (now X) account to deliver his take on the LeBron versus Michael Jordan debate. He had a clear side, and interestingly, Marbury didn’t even believe it was close.

Responding to a tweet about Jordan winning the most scoring titles (10) in NBA history, Starbury wrote that LeBron “shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath as MJ.”

Shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath as MJ. https://t.co/Dxk5wGHADS — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) August 13, 2024

He was making the same argument on the ‘Whistle’ podcast before campaigning for Curry’s MVP case. “I’m like, I love LeBron James as a basketball player. They get mad because I don’t agree that, I don’t think he’s better than Jordan. I’m like, I played against all three of them. I’ve never seen Jordan or Kobe shoot an airball at the free-throw line, have you?”

As rational as he may try to sound, Marbury certainly has a hatchet to bury with the four-time MVP. Before the Olympics, in 2018, he asserted that Zion Williamson was already “way better” than James. It’s takes like that which make Marbury look like just another critic of the King.