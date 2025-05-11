Despite 3rd Consecutive 20-Point Deficit, Former All-Star Stephon Marbury Makes a Bold Knicks Claim Against the Celtics

After two consecutive 20-point comebacks against the Celtics, it almost felt like the New York Knicks could do this every time. However, it feels like they may have run out of juice in Game 3. The Celtics, unsurprisingly, were up by 20 points yet again, but this time they capitalized on their lead to claw a game back. With one game yet to play at MSG, the Celtics find themselves 2-1 down, and with a very probable way back to parity. Desipte the Knicks’ hard loss, former All-Star Stephon Marbury isn’t too worried.

Advertisement

The point guard, who spent 5 years in New York, took to his Instagram to calm Knicks fans down a bit after the loss. Seeing as how the New York side hadn’t beaten the Celtics at all in the regular season, the odds were against them from tipoff in game 1. Yet they persevered and managed to steal both games at the TD Garden, giving them a huge leg up in the series. A loss in game 3 isn’t the end of the world, according to Starbury.

He knew that the Knicks could only ride their luck for so long. The first two games were won largely because the Celtics shot horribly from beyond the arc. Not to take anything away from the Knicks, but the trend of coming back from down 20 was always going to be unsustainable.

Marbury posted a video from his car after attending Game 3 at MSG. He said the Knicks’ losing Game 3 was always part of the plan. Pulling off a sweep of the defending champs was always going to be hard, and he still believes the Knicks have what it takes to win the series.

“We got exactly what we were supposed to get. An A** whooping…Boston fans are like ‘See, we’re the champs.’ But that’s OK,” he said passionately. “Because we weren’t going into this thinking ‘Knicks in four.’ That just sounds good. KNICKS IN FIVE!”

“We got exactly what we were supposed to get. An A whooping…Boston fans are like ‘See, we’re the champs.’ But that’s OK. Because we weren’t going into this thinking ‘Knicks in four.’ That just sounds good. KNICKS IN FIVE!” — Stephon Marbury pic.twitter.com/DD0NLnDrr0 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 11, 2025

With a pivotal game 4 on the line, Marbury and the rest of New York will hope that they put up a stronger fight against the Celtics. OG Anunoby, who had a great first two games, was lackluster in the third, scoring only 2 points in 31 minutes. One off-game from him isn’t the end of the world, but the Knicks will be hoping it’s the last one.

His two-way capabilities were a huge reason the Knicks were able to pull off two 20-point comebacks, and they will need him at his best if they want to take a near insurmountable 3-1 lead back to Boston.