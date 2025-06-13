Afraid To Sound ‘Like An Idiot’, Mike Breen Refuses To ‘Triple Bang’ Unless Tyrese Haliburton Fulfills His Stipulations

Tyrese Haliburton might just be the reason Mike Breen unleashes the rare “triple bang.” But it would take a truly epic moment for that to happen. In a recent conversation with Dan Patrick, legendary NBA broadcaster Mike Breen discussed his signature “BANG” call.

Known for injecting instant electricity into game-winning shots, Breen’s call has become a staple of iconic NBA moments. Fans still rave about his double “Bang!” for Steph Curry’s unforgettable game-winner against Oklahoma City in the 2015–16 season, and his legendary call of Ray Allen’s clutch shot in the 2013 Finals—just a couple of standout examples.

Patrick, however, tried to get Breen to commit to a “triple bang” on the show. But Breen explained that none of his calls are premeditated—they happen in the moment, driven by pure, instinctive reactions when a play genuinely stuns him. That’s exactly how Steph and the likes of Luka Doncic (against the Clippers in the Bubble) earned the honor of a double bang on their shots.

MIKAL BRIDGES FOR THE WIN MIKE BREEN HIT THE DOUBLE BANG ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ENSvADGsW9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2025

Although his calls aren’t scripted or forced, Breen made it clear that the possibility of a triple bang is not off the table. But it will take something special for him to do that.

Patrick followed up by asking what the scenario for a triple bang looks like. Breen hesitated, not wanting to sound “like an idiot,” but said, “If a guy hits a three-pointer at the buzzer in a Finals game to win a championship. That’s a possibility.”

Haliburton has been on a hot streak, hitting multiple game-winners within weeks. So Patrick asked Breen: if Haliburton does it again and the Pacers win the title, would that be enough for a triple bang?

Breen replied, “I have no choice but to do it then.” However, he clarified that the condition isn’t limited to Haliburton—it applies to anyone. But it has to be a game-winning shot at the buzzer in Game 7.

The origin of Mike Breen’s “BANG”

Breen’s iconic “BANG!” call traces back to his college days at Fordham University. As a student watching games from the stands, he would shout “Bang!” whenever a player hit a clutch shot. The phrase stuck, and Breen eventually carried it into his early broadcasting work on high school and college radio.

Breen recalled the origin of “BANG” during a conversation with JJ Redick on The Old Man & The Three. He shared that during one high school game, the gym was packed and the crowd was deafening. When a big shot was made, he realized his voice wasn’t loud enough to cut through the noise of 3,000 people, so he instinctively yelled “Bang!” to make the moment stand out.

“That was a perfect way, just one syllable, a concise word, and a big shot, and let the crowd take over the rest,” he said.

He eventually began using it during NBA games, finding that “Bang!” was the perfect word—short, sharp, and able to cut through the roar of a wild crowd. Thank god he perfected it.