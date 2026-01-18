Clyde Frazier Roasts Devin Booker Over His “Kardashian Fame”

While Devin Booker has known only stability in his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns, his relationship with Kendall Jenner has followed a far more turbulent, on-again, off-again path for over five years.

Booker and Jenner first made their relationship official on Valentine’s day in 2021, before breaking up in November the next year. Following that, Jenner dated rap sensation Bad Bunny briefly, before getting back together in 2024 and once again, splitting in 2025.

For Jenner’s fans and those keeping in touch with the entire Kardashian family (which Kendall is a part of), Booker remains a familiar name in her pop culture orbit. That’s why it was hilarious to hear Hall of Famer Clyde Frazier comment on Booker’s relationship with Jenner during the Suns’ recent game over the Knicks.

Frazier, in the commentary panel with Mike Breen was discussing how “elite” Booker was. Then, the Knicks legend joked that he’s only known for his “Kardashian fame.”

“He’s definitely an elite shooter and scorer. But his real fame, though, is the Kardashian fame,” Frazier said on the Knicks broadcast. It was a funny joke that got a good laugh out of Breen. But being a popular national broadcaster, Breen didn’t want to get in too much trouble for laughing at the joke.

“Why do you send me down this path?” Breen responded. “I don’t think he’s moved on from that one.”

The exchange between the two Knicks broadcasters was lighthearted, but Breen may have had a point. Booker and Jenner were spotted together in late 2025, leading to speculation that they rekindled their relationship in 2026, suggesting the Suns guard may not be fully detached from Kardashian fame.

Clyde Frazier and Mike Breen on Devin Booker Clyde: “He’s definitely an elite scorer, but his real fame though, is Kardashian fame.” Breen: “I don’t think he’s moved on from that one.”pic.twitter.com/lcOzCiFeFO — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 18, 2026

Talking about “elite,” Booker has consistently performed at that level for nearly a decade. In 2025/26, he is averaging 25 points per game for his eighth straight season while shooting 45 percent from the field. He is also averaging over six assists per game for the fifth time in his career. Those numbers have helped guide the Suns to a surprising 24–17 record, good for seventh in the Western Conference.

Maybe it’s a sign that Booker plays better when he’s with Jenner. After all, he was playing some of the best basketball of his career during their time together in 2021 and 2024. But it’s probably just a funny coincidence.