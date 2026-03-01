mobile app bar

Steph Curry Does Hilarious Impression of Mike Breen’s Iconic “Bang! Bang!” Call vs. OKC

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) cheers from the bench during a game against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry was arguably the catalyst for one of the most memorable broadcasting moments in the league’s history back in 2016, when he shocked the world and truly earned his title as the greatest shooter of all time. Ten years on, Curry revisited that moment and found a way to make it nearly just as entertaining.

In the dying embers of a Warriors’ regular season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder back on February 27 that year, the scores were tied at 118 with six seconds to go in overtime, and Steve Kerr had the chance to call for a timeout after OKC missed a shot. But he didn’t.

Curry had the ball and launched a shot from just beyond the half court line. It went in, leaving everyone watching, including veteran broadcaster Mike Breen, in disbelief. His “bang” call after a made three was already famous. But on that night, he decided to bring out the “Bang! Bang!”, a moment that still plays in the minds of those revisiting Curry’s legacy, including the Chef himself.

While the Warriors were getting humiliated by the Lakers earlier today in Chase Center, Curry was doing an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN when he was asked if he remembers Breen’s lines.

Unsurprisingly, Curry remembered all of it. When Andrews asked him to re-enact it, he only recited a part of the legendary commentary segment, saying, “[they] decide not the use it, from way downtown, BANG BANG!”

Of course, it didn’t quite have the aura Breen did, but if anyone had the license to butcher it, it’d be Curry, who is the reason we have this moment in the first place. It was a hilarious moment, and also one filled with nostalgia, much needed on a night where the Warriors were humbled and shown that they’re literally nothing without Curry on the court in 2026.

As Steve Kerr admitted earlier this week, if there’s one person in the world he wouldn’t use a timeout for with the scores tied and six seconds left on the clock, it’d be Stephen Curry.

