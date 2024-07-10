After Claiming Bronny Can Score on LeBron James, Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement

Bronny James gets help stretching out from his father LeBron before he and his Strive for Greatness teammates take on the Midwest Basketball Club in a AAU game at LeBron James Arena on Friday, July 2, 2021 in Akron, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Bronny7 4 4

Despite Bronny James making it to the Los Angeles Lakers roster, there are questions about his abilities to score at a high rate in the league. After all, his college tenure doesn’t invite much optimism. But can he at least get a bucket against his father LeBron James? Paul Pierce does think so. On KG Certified, Pierce, and Kevin Garnett discussed the possible outcomes if the father-son duo faced each other.

The Truth stated that the 19-year-old could indeed score once against his father. He argued that since LeBron James is 39 years old, he doesn’t have the lateral movement to curb his son who is in his athletic prime. He said,

“Yeah, he can get a bucket on Bron right now… He can get a bucket on his dad right now. He ain’t sliding, playing at that All-Defensive Level… That little dude is explosive bro.”

While Pierce made a case for Bronny to score over his father, Garnett refused to believe it. He couldn’t wrap his head around the possibility that a competitor like LeBron James would defensively yield to a raw scorer. KG was so confident that he was willing to bet on LBJ not allowing his son to score a single bucket.

However, Pierce went up a notch to roll out an audacious claim that while LBJ can’t stifle his son’s offensive charge, he can. The 46-year-old argued that if Bronny is given three dribbles and three possessions to score, he could keep him away from scoring. Pierce added, “He get three dribbles and three possessions, I can get a stop.”

Naturally, Garnett didn’t buy the claim one bit. How can an athlete who has hung up boots long ago stop an athletic player while LeBron James can’t? He argued that while Pierce can score on the Lakers rookie, there is no way he’d be able to stall him on the defensive end. Overall, this was yet another hilarious banter between the two former Celtics teammates.

It is common for them to get into arguments about such hypotheticals, but it is just fun and games for them in the end. However, Pierce may be right about Bronny’s chances of scoring over his dad.

While it is true that he has a raw offensive game, James has indeed slowed down on the defensive end lately. However, Garnett is also right about James’ competitive fervor not allowing him to yield to his son.