After Complaining About Michael Jordan’s $60,000,000 Jet, Marcus Jordan Confesses Growing Up Without ‘Friends’: “Other Celebrity Kids”

Michael Jordan is renowned for owning his $60,000,000 private jet, which contains his initials and legendary jersey number as the plane’s registration number. However, MJ’s son Marcus Jordan was not very pleased with his father’s prized possession after he flew on a commercial flight for the first time at age 16. Discussing several other stories from his childhood, Marcus revealed further about growing up in Chicago and his life as Michael Jordan’s son in the episode, ‘Spilling Family Secrets’ of his Separation Anxiety podcast with Larsa Pippen.

Advertisement

While discussing his regrets with Larsa, Marcus admitted that he couldn’t make many friends due to his family’s celebrity status. Marcus was hardly let out of his house alone, which made him lose some precious years and experiences during his days growing up.

Marcus Jordan confesses growing up without friends in the latest Separation Anxiety episode

It’s indeed hard to grow up as the son of Michael Jordan when there is a burden of carrying the Jordan legacy and status forward. In the latest episode of Separation Anxiety, Marcus Jordan revealed the hardships that came with his legendary surname and family status. Confessing to Larsa Pippen, Marcus talked about his regret of not being able to make friends growing up. Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy had set strict parenting norms, depriving the Jordan kids of crucial childhood experiences. Here is how Marcus described his childhood and his regret over not making many friends.

Advertisement

“I feel like I didn’t really miss out on much. But I do wish. Because my parents were so private, we had a lot of, we were hanging around a lot of different celebrities, families, and you know, it was more like acquaintances than really having friends. As I got older, I wished that my parents helped us make connection with other celebrity kids. Growing up in Chicago at the suburbs, there were not many celebrity kids out there. But as you grow older, you look back for some of those solid friendships.”

Marcus Jordan did not have a normal childhood like anybody else growing up. For example, he only traveled across destinations in his father’s $60,000,000 private jet until age 16. His peers and other friends often mocked him for not having a normal flight experience in a commercial jet. When Marcus had his first commercial flight experience at age 16, he was disappointed in missing out on such experiences during his formative years.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1689982633466380290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Undoubtedly, the name ‘Jordan’ carries a legendary status on its own, which sometimes can be either a boon or a curse for those carrying the legacy forward.

Advertisement

Marcus denied being snubbed of his father’s $2,600,000,000 empire

Michael Jordan’s net worth has enough to keep several of his generations afloat with the wealth. MJ is among the wealthiest athletes, having built $2,600,000,000 off his NBA career, brand endorsements, and intelligent business dealings. However, one might wonder if Marcus Jordan also has his cut in this billion-dollar empire built by his father.

When news of MJ disapproving of Marcus and Larsa’s relationship emerged, many fans started speculating if he was snubbed of his father’s business empire. But as Marcus claimed, MJ had not yet taken his youngest son out of his will. Immensely offended by the fan’s question, Marcus and Larsa blocked the fan on every social media and criticized for spreading such negativity. Perhaps Marcus very well believes that his father is unbothered with his relationship with his former teammate’s ex-wife.