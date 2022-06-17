“SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT for Stephen Curry!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Ayesha Curry shares the menu after Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship

NBA Twitter reacts as Ayesha Curry puts up a tweet celebrating Stephen Curry and the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA Championship

The Golden State Warriors have done it! They took down the Boston Celtics in 6 games to clinch the 2022 NBA Championship! It was three years of struggles, but the Warriors are right back where they belong. Stephen Curry was sensational all series long, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Not only did Steph lift his 4th Championship tonight, but also, his very first Finals MVP.

The Chef had his family out in Boston supporting him. His dad Dell Curry and mom Sonya Curry were present, and so was his wife Ayesha Curry. Some would say Ayesha had a big hand in the Warriors winning the title. Just before Game 4, there was a board outside a Boston restaurant saying, “Ayesha Curry can’t cook”. Well, Steph used that as motivation and cooked the Cs for a 43-point double-double that night.

The win tonight was not only big for the players, but for their families as well.

NBA Twitter reacts as Ayesha Curry shares a tweet after the Dubs win

Ayesha Curry was uncharacteristically quiet the entire series, while Boston fans were being petty. I guess the lady, having been to 5 NBA Finals already, knew how to act during her 6th Final. However, after the win, Ayesha didn’t hold back and put a simple tweet out there.

On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT. 💁🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2022

NBA Twitter, as always, was ready to react to the same, and Warriors twitter was all there supporting her.

The family with two Chefs 👨🏾‍🍳👩🏾‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/SQYlFkvzUb — Kolo (@KoloGG) June 17, 2022

Ayesha in the kitchen tonight pic.twitter.com/zWcgkHjTjb — ቶማስ ካሳሁን 🇪🇹 (@TomasKassahun) June 17, 2022

It’s time for the Warriors and for the Currys to cut out the noise and celebrate their hard-earned championship!