Shaquille O’Neal Supports Draymond Green’s ‘Black History Month’ Statement, Puts an Instagram Story Sharing the Message

Draymond Green is one of the loudest voices when it comes to the Warriors’ camp. Not only does he speak what’s on his mind, but he’s also unafraid of the consequences of the same. Using his mediums, Draymond has often talked about a lot of things.

The most recent topic that DG just touched upon was Black History Month. Every year for the last 53 years, Black History Month has been celebrated from February 1 to March 1 to remember important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.

Green spoke about the same, and said,

“At some point, can we get rid of Black History Month? Why do we get the shortest month to celebrate our history?”

Shaq apparently liked what Draymond had to say, as he shared the same on his Instagram story.

Shaquille O’Neal endorses Draymond Green’s message

Yesterday, Draymond went on a rant about how the Governers are trying to take out Black History from school books.