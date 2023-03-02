Shaquille O’Neal Supports Draymond Green’s ‘Black History Month’ Statement, Puts an Instagram Story Sharing the Message
Raahib Singh
|Published 02/03/2023
Draymond Green is one of the loudest voices when it comes to the Warriors’ camp. Not only does he speak what’s on his mind, but he’s also unafraid of the consequences of the same. Using his mediums, Draymond has often talked about a lot of things.
The most recent topic that DG just touched upon was Black History Month. Every year for the last 53 years, Black History Month has been celebrated from February 1 to March 1 to remember important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.
Green spoke about the same, and said,
“At some point, can we get rid of Black History Month? Why do we get the shortest month to celebrate our history?”
Shaq apparently liked what Draymond had to say, as he shared the same on his Instagram story.
Also Read: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to commit $1 million to mental health services in Milwaukee
Shaquille O’Neal endorses Draymond Green’s message
Yesterday, Draymond went on a rant about how the Governers are trying to take out Black History from school books.
“We’ve got governors who want to take our history out of schools, and I’m not going to be the fool to say, ‘Yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days. So at some point, I’d like to get rid of it. We’re making all these changes in the world — can’t talk about these people, can’t say this, can’t say that.”
He put his point forth that Black History Month should be scraped, and kids should learn about their heritage from Jan 1 to December 31.
Draymond Green says the U.S. should get rid of Black History month.
“You’ve got governors wanting to take our history out of schools…teach my history from January 1st to December 31st and then do it over again,” pic.twitter.com/2tEqrV6YaE
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 1, 2023
Shaquille O’Neal came across the same and put it up as a story on Instagram.
Is Shaquille O’Neal endorsing Draymond Green’s petition to remove Black History Month? pic.twitter.com/bpa3ijN8aC
— DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 2, 2023
What Draymond is saying does make sense. Instead of limiting Black History to only a month, that too the shortest month of the year, it should be taught and celebrated year-round.
Also Read: “I Didn’t Plan on Dating Michael Jordan’s Son!”: Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Social Justice Body in the NBA
After what happened to George Floyd in 2020, it was clear. The NBA players wore t-shirts that had social justice messages during the bubble, but that wasn’t enough. In the months following the bubble, they made a body named National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. This body lists voting rights, policing and criminal justice as its top issues.
Led by Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns, they fight for various causes. One of their more impressive wins has been convincing the NBA to not have any games on Election Day. It’s things like these which make people happy that their favorite stars still care for social justice, even after minting tons of money through sports.
Also Read: “We Took a Big Step Chemistry Wise Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis!”: Austin Reaves Steps Up, Leads Lakers To Win Against Thunder