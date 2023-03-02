HomeSearch

Shaquille O’Neal Supports Draymond Green’s ‘Black History Month’ Statement, Puts an Instagram Story Sharing the Message

Raahib Singh
|Published 02/03/2023

Shaquille O’Neal Supports Draymond Green’s ‘Black History Month’ Statement, Puts an Instagram Story Sharing the Message

Credits: Twitter and USA Today Sports

Draymond Green is one of the loudest voices when it comes to the Warriors’ camp. Not only does he speak what’s on his mind, but he’s also unafraid of the consequences of the same. Using his mediums, Draymond has often talked about a lot of things.

The most recent topic that DG just touched upon was Black History Month. Every year for the last 53 years, Black History Month has been celebrated from February 1 to March 1 to remember important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.

Green spoke about the same, and said,

“At some point, can we get rid of Black History Month? Why do we get the shortest month to celebrate our history?” 

Shaq apparently liked what Draymond had to say, as he shared the same on his Instagram story.

Also Read: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to commit $1 million to mental health services in Milwaukee

Shaquille O’Neal endorses Draymond Green’s message

Yesterday, Draymond went on a rant about how the Governers are trying to take out Black History from school books.

“We’ve got governors who want to take our history out of schools, and I’m not going to be the fool to say, ‘Yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days. So at some point, I’d like to get rid of it. We’re making all these changes in the world — can’t talk about these people, can’t say this, can’t say that.”

He put his point forth that Black History Month should be scraped, and kids should learn about their heritage from Jan 1 to December 31.

Shaquille O’Neal came across the same and put it up as a story on Instagram.

What Draymond is saying does make sense. Instead of limiting Black History to only a month, that too the shortest month of the year, it should be taught and celebrated year-round.

Also Read: “I Didn’t Plan on Dating Michael Jordan’s Son!”: Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan

Social Justice Body in the NBA

After what happened to George Floyd in 2020, it was clear. The NBA players wore t-shirts that had social justice messages during the bubble, but that wasn’t enough. In the months following the bubble, they made a body named National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. This body lists voting rights, policing and criminal justice as its top issues.

Led by Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns, they fight for various causes. One of their more impressive wins has been convincing the NBA to not have any games on Election Day. It’s things like these which make people happy that their favorite stars still care for social justice, even after minting tons of money through sports.

Also Read: “We Took a Big Step Chemistry Wise Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis!”: Austin Reaves Steps Up, Leads Lakers To Win Against Thunder

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh