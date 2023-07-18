Marcus Vehemently Denies Being Snubbed Off Michael Jordan’s $2,600,000,000 Empire Amid Larsa Pippen Relationship

Michael Jordan recently made headlines, when he made a declaration about his son Marcus Jordan and his relationship with Larsa Pippen. Leaving for home after a night out, Jordan was asked by TMZ if he approves of Marcus’ relationship. To this, the six-time NBA Champion responded with a resounding “No.” This had many wondering if His Airness had removed Marcus from his will. But, in a recent episode of Separation Anxiety, he reassured listeners that he still has a stake in his father’s $2,600,000,000 empire.

Many believe a rift has been caused within the Jordan household since Marcus started dating Larsa. However, according to Marcus that is far from the truth. He has insisted time and time again, that his parents are happy for him. And, that his father’s response in the TMZ video was just his way of joking around.

Marcus Jordan clarifies that he still has a stake in Michael Jordan’s $2,600,000,000 empire

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have a section in their podcast, where they read out comments from their listeners. Titled, “Block Party”, in this section, the two either disagree or agree with some of the opinions shared. And, if they do not agree, they block the commenter on all social media platforms.

In one of the more recent episodes, following Michael Jordan’s supposed “disapproval” of their relationship, one comment suggested that Marcus could be taken out of the will. A bold suggestion, but one that Marcus has vehemently denied.

He claimed that he has obviously not been taken out of the will. And, if ever that was the case, he would have conversations and discussions surrounding the same. He then proceeded to block the commenter for even suggesting that, before once again reiterating that he still has a stake in his father’s $2,600,000,000 empire.

“Obviously if I was going to be taken out of the will, there would have been conversations and discussions about that. So, I’m blocking this person. I’m not being taken out of the will!”

Clearly, Marcus believes his father is not bothered by his relationship with his former teammate’s ex-wife. And, for the most part, he better hope it remains that way. After all, their relationship is progressing at a rapid pace.

Marcus and Larsa’s relationship is growing stronger and stronger

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen started seeing each other earlier this year. The two have been dating for just a few months now but are already quite far along in their relationship. They are already living together, and what’s more, they’ve even had discussions about possibly having children someday.

Additionally, if both Marcus and Larsa are to be believed, both their families have approved of their relationship. In particular, Larsa has spoken a lot about how her relationship with Marcus has been approved by both Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy.

Safe to say, that both Marcus and Larsa are in it for the long run. And, it seems they will go the distance whether or not their families and the public approve.