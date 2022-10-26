Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Lakers Release Injury Report For the 4x NBA champion

Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Yet to open their winning account this season, the LA Lakers pay a visit to the Denver Nuggets in this exciting encounter of the west.

It won’t be wrong to say the Lakers are amid a storm of scrutiny, given their performances. Off to an 0-3 start, the purple and gold continue to play the same way, despite failing in all aspects. LeBron James and his crew rank 30th in offense and 3-point shooting as they sit at the bottom of the standings.

The Russell Westbrook trade continues to be the talking point behind the team’s struggle. Currently, averaging 10.3 PPG, the former MVP is shooting a horrid 28.9% from the field, including 8.3% from beyond the arc. The continues to be uncertainty around the former OKC superstar’s role on the roster.

Though the superstar duo of James and Davis bring in the numbers, they haven’t been able to secure wins. Speaking of the two teammates, while there is no slowing down LBJ, AD has been inefficient in his shooting, especially from the 3-point range.

As the Nuggets gear up to host the Lakers, there remain doubts over James’ availability, given his left foot soreness.

Is LeBron James playing tonight?

According to the Lakers Nation report, James is listed as probable (left foot soreness) but is likely to play. At the 37-years-old, the four-time champion leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists. It’s only a matter of time before he dethrones Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scorer.

The Lakers might have Davis sit out (left foot soreness) but he shall play in all likelihood. Westbrook lists doubtful with left hamstring soreness. It will be an uphill battle for the visiting team, who face two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and his crew.

Speaking of the Nuggets roster, unfortunately, Michael Porter Jr. remains questionable due to lumbar spine injury management.

Nonetheless, the Nuggets remain favorites to win.

LeBron James’ stats against Nuggets.

King James holds an 18-19 record in his career against the Nuggets, averaging 26.5 points, 8.2 assists, 7.5 rebounds, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Fans in Denver await eagerly to see a matchup between The Joker and the King.

