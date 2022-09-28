After cooking LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard pulled out the “Deep-fried” filter for Barack Obama

Kawhi Leonard makes great decisions on the hardwood, however, when it comes to posting photos on social media, the decision-making isn’t that great.

Kawhi Leonard is one of the game’s greatest. At 6-foot-7, The Claw is one of the best two-way superstars in the league. Can switch to a prolific scorer if the situation demands him to do so, Kawhi is also able to restrict the best player of the opponent team on any given night.

Even though Leonard has suffered several injuries throughout his decade-long career, there is no doubt that the “Fun Guy” has racked up an illustrious resume. The Los Angeles Clippers forward’s trophy cabinet includes 5 All-Star appearances, 5 All-NBA selections, 7 All-Defensive selections, 2 DPOYs, 1 steal title, 2 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and was even named a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Now, we all know that Kawhi isn’t a huge fan of social media. Having only 3 tweets on his Twitter account says it all.

Of course, unlike other athletes out there, Leonard’s social media game isn’t up to the mark.

NBA Twitter reacts as Kawhi Leonard posts an oddly edited photo with Barack Obama

After winning the 2014 championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Kawhi and co. were invited to meet then-President Barack Obama.

From the same event, Leonard posted a photo on his Twitter where he is handing a signed ball to the President. However, for whatever reason, the photo was oddly edited.

One of my greatest experiences pic.twitter.com/MiuGPv5Iin — Kawhi Leonard (@kawhileonard) January 13, 2015

Recently, this old photo has resurfaced on social media, and NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions.

Throwback to when Kawhi posted a deep fried photo with Obama at the White House pic.twitter.com/j7TCI9Aays — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 27, 2022

That photo goes hard , NGL — Rodrigo G (@thesportmexican) September 27, 2022

This photo goes hard… on the filters. Holy shit I don’t know if this is a photo or a cheap painting in the Holiday Inn lobby — Migs (@EgoOfMigo) September 27, 2022

That’s when I knew he’s an Android https://t.co/75SClHEt4X — 4 (@NduwiNego) September 27, 2022

I can’t stop looking at Obama’s right hand. The real Klaw. — DocBrown (@DocBrownPhD) September 27, 2022

Hate him all you want, but this photo is kind of cool.

LAC fans will surely hope that Kawhi will soon get the opportunity to recreate this iconic photo with the current President after winning the title with the Clippers.

