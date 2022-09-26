“Lets go to Vegas”: ‘Fun Guy’ Kawhi Leonard takes Clippers media day by storm with hilarious statement

Kawhi Leonard is one of the funniest media presences in the NBA, and he was back with another entertaining message for his fans.

The ‘Fun Guy’ has always had an awkward TV personality. Of course, Leonard is one of the more quiet guys in the league, and he doesn’t really talk too much when he’s on the camera.

Of course, Kawhi’s most defining moment on camera was when he laughed awkwardly to a seemingly normal question. The laugh was viral for weeks on end, and even now, it lives on fondly in our memories.

Ahead of the NBA’s preseason and training camps, Kawhi appeared on TV once more to hype fans up for the start of the NBA season, and once more, he didn’t disappoint.

Kawhi Leonard is ready to go this season after his injuries

The Clippers forward missed all of last year rehabbing an ACL injury. However, he’s back now, and as far as pictures go, Leonard hasn’t missed a beat with his workouts.

When he’s on the court and healthy, Leonard is perhaps the best two-way player in the league. He’s also capable of being a top 5 player in the league as he showed during his title run with the Raptors.

Of course, the problem is now staying healthy. Both Kawhi Leonard and his running mate Paul George have missed significant time over the last few years, and so the Clippers haven’t played up to their potential.

When both George and Leonard are on their games, they’re MVP candidates. Now they need to stick together on the court and show up when it matters.

The Clippers also filled their biggest void this summer when they brought in John Wall to direct the offense. Los Angeles hasn’t had a true ball-handler in the Kawhi-PG13 era, and if John Wall can bring back some of what made him such a great facilitator, then the Clippers will be major title contenders.

