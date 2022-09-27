“Michael Jordan Refused To Meet With Kim Jong-Un”: Dennis Rodman Revealed How The North Korean Leader Had To Settle For Him

Michael Jordan was Kim Jong-Un’s first choice but given his refusal, Dennis Rodman was brought on board to North Korea.

Dennis Rodman has had experiences that not many alive today can say they have shared in their own lives. The eccentric basketball personality continually transcended what was expected of him, becoming an enigma to fans and the media every time he did anything out in public.

Whether it was showing up to his book signing in a bridal dress or getting the cops called on him over 100 times, ‘The Worm’ was a character out of straight fiction in the 1990s and early 2000s. However, one of the most random things Dennis Rodman has ever indulged in over the past few decades is his relationship with North Korea.

North Korea isn’t exactly the friendliest country in the world and is ruled by dictator Kim Jong-Un, a man who many don’t consider to be merciful nor just. Rodman on the other hand, showed up to North Korea along with a documentary team from Vice and 3 Harlem Globetrotters in 2013 not knowing a single thing about the country or its political state.

Also read: Dennis Rodman’s Former Teammate Who Was Offered $25,000 for North Korea Visit, Commented On his Kim Jong-Un Connection

Dennis Rodman wasn’t Kim Jong-Un’s first choice.

After that initial visit from Dennis Rodman, the two became acquainted with one another and built a strong relationship. So much so that Rodman frequented North Korea between 2013 and present day as if it were a vacation.

The reasoning behind this attempt at basketball diplomacy was because Kim was extremely fond of the 90s Chicago Bulls. Of course, as any basketball fan would, he wanted to meet Michael Jordan. According to Rodman, Jordan denied.

“Basically, he asked Michael Jordan first, and Michael Jordan said ‘No.’ So then he asked about me, and I said ‘Yes.’”

This is what started the whole Rodman-Jong-Un relationship. Essentially, the North Korean dictator settled for the rebounding legend after striking out with ‘His Airness’.

Also read: Dennis Rodman, who was scammed for millions, had his Hummer with naked women go for $50,000+