Wondering Why Baggage Claim Hates Her, Angel Reese Finds Lost Bags for the Second Time in a Month

Angel Reese is having bad luck claiming her belongings in the airport whether it be in France or the USA. The airport authorities across two nations have managed to lose her baggage twice in less than two weeks. Unsurprisingly, she is a bit perturbed by the Baggage Reclaim Areas, which have left her high and dry multiple times.

A few days ago, Angel Reese returned from Paris to attend the 2024 Lollapalooza in Chicago. As she went to claim her suitcase, she found it missing yet again.

This time she wondered if the Baggage Claim folks resent her because they keep misplacing her belongings. Reese wrote on X, “i know BAGGAGE CLAIM hatesss to see me coming because WHY YALL ALWAYS LOSING MY BAG??”

Thankfully, she found her luggage around three days after they were lost by the authorities. The 22-year-old recently updated, “finally got my suitcase back”

finally got my suitcase back🥲 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 3, 2024

Her gripe is understandable. Reese went to the fashion capital of the world, Paris on July 22 before the start of the 2024 Olympics. Naturally, the style icon of the WNBA wanted to show off her best collection in the French capital. Much to her chagrin, the airport authorities ended up losing her bags. To add insult to injury, they gave her just $100 euros to make up for their error.

She was naturally frustrated with her ordeal and on X, she wrote, “they lost our bags & said we only get “$100 in euros” to shop until they find them but we made it to Paris”.

The 22-year-old had to watch the pre-Olympic exhibition game between USA and Germany without her desired outfits. But she still managed to pull off a suave look through a Balenciaga t-shirt that she plucked out casually from a rack.

On July 24, Reese finally got her bags back, which contained the fits that she wanted to flash in the iconic Parisian streets. After getting the bags back, she promised to “serve looks”. She stood by her claim and pulled off a stunning fashion statement before the pre-Olympic party organized by Louis Vuitton.