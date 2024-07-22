Handed Just $100 in Euros After Losing Bag, Angel Reese Finds Solace in Reaching Paris

As the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to kickstart in a few days, players from different nations have started gathering in the capital of France. Countless fans have also started flooding the city to watch the greatest show on Earth. While Angel Reese is not a part of the USA Women’s Basketball squad, the Chicago Sky rookie recently reached Paris as a fan of Team USA. Unfortunately, Reese’s arrival in Paris quickly became a terrible experience as the airport staff lost her bags.

She was subsequently handed $100 worth of Euros to shop around the city while they fixed their mistake.

Reese took to X to inform her fans about the misplacement of bags that had happened to her in Paris. From her post, we can sense that she is not taking things too seriously, even though losing your bags on arrival must be a tough situation to deal with.

Reese informed her fans on X, “they lost our bags & said we only get “$100 in euros” to shop until they find them but we made it to Paris.” While losing her bags puts her in a tough situation on a foreign land, Reese is happy that she has made it to Paris.

It will be interesting to see if she updates her fans about what she did with the $100 she received at the airport to shop in one of the costliest cities in the entire world.

they lost our bags & said we only get “$100 in euros” to shop until they find them but we made it to Paris😭🥲 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 22, 2024

Other than the case of lost bags and $100 shopping budget, it’s good to see Reese landing in Paris to show support for the Team USA athletes. As of now, there’s no information regarding any other rookie star going to France for the Olympics.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark aren’t part of the USA squad

When the squad for the women’s USA Olympics team was about to be announced, several people speculated that Reese and Caitlin Clark will be chosen to be on the team as well. To everyone’s surprise, none of the rookies could secure a spot on Team USA.

The argument that was made in favor of this decision was that Team USA is already a pretty stacked team and the players who were picked to represent the country in Paris are the best in the game.

However, the recently concluded WNBA All-Star Game presented a different picture. Team WNBA beat USA Basketball 117-109, proving that there are better players who have been left out. Reese secured a double-double in the All-Star game with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Clark had four points, one rebound, and 1o assists.