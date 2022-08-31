Ahmad Rashad and billionaire Michael Jordan have a very interesting 30-year-streak talk going to this day

The fierce aura of Michael Jordan is well known within the NBA fandom.

Jordan and his drive created hostility even within his own team. The Last Dance gave us insight into the infamous Jordan-Kerr fight and the manner in which Jordan treated certain teammates.

Being the ultimate alpha definitely would have earned MJ more enemies than friends. This, however, does not leave the GOAT friendless. We are well aware of the bond shared by MJ with colleagues like Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley (not you, Isiah Thomas).

Also read: Michael Jordan lost credibility amongst players because of actions as $281 million Hornets’ owner in 2011

But if asked who Michael Jordan’s best friend is, there may be an unexpected answer to the same. And it involves someone who has never touched the NBA hardwood.

Ahmed Rashad was a former NFL player who had a solid but unspectacular career in the football league. Rashad was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and an established name during his time in the league.

How did Rashad and Jordan become thick as thieves?

Post his retirement, Rashad moved away from the NFL into sports broadcasting, with NBC. Rashad however, was assigned reporting duties for the NBA rather than the NFL, his apparent area of expertise.

This proved to be a stellar decision by NBC as Rashad became one of the most reputed names in NBA coverage. And one feather on Rashad came as a perk of his friendship with the star of the NBA, Michael Jordan.

Narrating the story of their bond, Rashad recalls how he met Jordan during a show designed to broadcast NBC’s NBA coverage and their reporters to the public. Rashad describes an instant bond being formed between him and the Chicago Bulls superstar and how they became inseparable over time.

The duo has supposedly spoken on a daily basis dating back to their first meeting.

And of course, as expected between two seasoned pros, their bond has been strengthened further by their love for swinging clubs. Golf became a common denominator and beacon of bragging rights for the two former athletes.

Rashad claims to have beaten his “family-like” friend on multiple instances. We await Michael Jordan’s comments regarding the same to put the debate of better golfer aside between them. While Rashad admits the billionaire Bulls legend is the better golfer, we need more news on this rivalry.

An unlikely friendship if there ever was one. Rashad and Michael – two peas in a pod. Except maybe on the golf course.

Also read: “Michael Jordan was tired of all the hype and attention”: Ahmad Rashad reveals he wasn’t surprised with the Bulls legends’ decision to play baseball