“Ain’t no way LeBron James went from ‘out’ to starting that damn quickly!”: Lakers superstar pulls superman move at 37-years-old leaving fans’ minds absolutely blown

NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers star LeBron James incredibly goes from out, to starting the game vs Knicks

Apparently, even at 37-years-old, it seems that LeBron James’s superman physique still continues to be a thing.

The King had missed the Lakers’ last 5 games, due to swelling behind his left knee. And due to their best player missing, the team went a torrid 1-4 during this stretch.

Given this stretch, and Bron’s status being deemed as ‘out’ long before the game, most fans of the franchise didn’t have much hope for their game against the New York Knicks. Instead, well, let’s just say that the basketball gods decided that Lakeshow fans deserved SOMETHING for their everlasting patience. And so, this benevolent figure gave the people exactly what they wanted, something they couldn’t help but go crazy over.

Fans react as reporters upgrade LeBron James’s status minute after minute prior to the game

Now, as we said, long before this game, LeBron James’s status was deemed as out against the Knicks. But then, a few hours before the game, he was suddenly ruled as ‘questionable’. Then 30 short minutes later, Frank Vogel said that he was a game-time decision in his pre-game press conference. And then of course, this happened.

Westbrook, Monk, LeBron, Johnson and AD will start. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 6, 2022

Seriously, if that isn’t a superman physique, we don’t really know what is. And Lakers fans sure do appreciate the fact that he still has it.

My brothers at their first Lakers game!!! 😻 boys thought Lebron was gonna be out but he’s baaaack 🥳 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/4efYFM8GTt — LZA 👒 (@SooieYungie) February 6, 2022

LEBRON IS BACK TODAY 😭🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/H0PeZ2O0UD — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 6, 2022

Lebron back in the lineup 👀 pic.twitter.com/Krki5kiIxr — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) February 6, 2022

That most definitely gives the Lakers a fighting hope of winning this game. But, it’s still a game against the New York Knicks, a team that can come alive anytime, and give just about everyone problems.

Will the return of LeBron James be enough for this LA side to get back to winning ways?

