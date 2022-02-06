“Julius Randle out there acting like he Kyrie Irving, he don’t have those kind of skills, he’s a one-armed bandit”: Knicks superfan and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith takes a dig at the Knicks forward 

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith slams Julius Randle for his recent behavior and attitude towards the Knicks.

The Knicks have failed to take off from where they left. The Tom Thibodeau team has a 3-7 record in their last 10-games and is four games below +500. One of the drawbacks of the Knicks’ current season has been the lackluster performance of their star player Julius Randle.

The reigning MIP has been unable to live up to expectations, coming off a career year. If this wasn’t enough, reports of tensions brewing between the Knicks organization and Randle have been doing the rounds. The former All-Star recently unfollowed the Knicks on Instagram, adding fuel to the rumors.

Randle has off-late shown a feeling of disapproval towards the Knicks fans. The 6″8′ forward seems done with the Knicks fans, especially after he made a thumbs-down gesture towards them. Though Randle would apologize later, the cracks between the franchise and their star player had begun to appear.

Randle’s recent behavior and performances have infuriated Knicks superfan and veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, who called out the Knicks forward for trying to play like Kyrie Irving.

Stephen A. Smith believes the Knicks need to trade Julius Randle.

During a recent episode of NBA Today on ESPN, WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike and Smith would break down Randle’s performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. Stephen A didn’t mince his words while speaking of Randle’s poor 3-point shooting, inability to dribble and finish with his right hand.

When asked if the Knicks should consider trading Randle, the veteran analyst had the following response.

“I would have said, no before his attitude showed me something different, you gotta have the right attitude. My biggest problem with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett prior to their attitude issue was the fact they’re coming left. You ever look at Julius Randle in person, you see how strong and powerful he is, all you have to do is take the ball attack or dish. He out there acting like he Kyrie. He don’t have those kind of skills. He’s a one-armed bandit.”

Randle’s inability to finish at the rim with his right hand has forever been a limitation in his basketball arsenal as a player. The Knicks forward has failed to take off from his landmark 2020-21 season, currently averaging 18.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 5.1 APG on a dismal 30.3% shooting from the 3-point line.

Randle’s physicality gives him an edge over others, and thus coach Thibodeau should look to capitalize on that, rather than make him play like a guard.