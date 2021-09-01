“Air Undies: Michael Jordan’s used pair of underwear is up for sale”: NBA’s GOAT’s ‘heavily used’ boxers open bid at $500, are being heavily sought after

Bulls’ legend Michael Jordan’s ‘heavily used’ boxers are up for auction, show signs of regular usage, creating heavy traction

NBA legend Michael Jordan is one of the most popular sports personalities in the world. The 6x NBA champion is a brand in itself. MJ’s net worth is valued at a staggering $1.6B. His Airness’s long-standing association with Nike has earned him a fortune. The Bulls legend earns 5% royalty on every Air Jordan merchandise that is sold across the globe.

It would not be wrong to say that MJ has played a major role in popularizing the NBA. The Air Jordan brand is a huge part of the sneaker culture. The brand has expanded to other sports as well, especially the European soccer leagues. Jordan has made $7 million from shirt sales since Lionel Messi joined PSG.

Recently, the 10x scoring champion’s old pair of draws hit the auction market. The Auction Company has confirmed there has been a definite use of the boxers.

Michael Jordan’s grey and black boxers are on sale with a starting bid of $500

The GOAT has his draws officially on sale via Lelands. The grey and black boxers have been put on sale by MJ’s old bodyguard John Michael Wozniak, who had possession of them for years.

Michael Jordan’s ‘heavily used’ boxers are officially for sale, per https://t.co/L87AgDeQwX “An auction insider tells us that the shorts were ‘regularly’ worn by Jordan and show signs of ‘heavy use.’” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/p5fIwtEJzE — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 1, 2021

It is no surprise the amount of traction these boxers have generated. An intimate item that was worn by the greatest basketball player who’s ever lived? Die-hard basketball fans would pay tons for memorabilia like that. A lot of people had questions regarding the hygiene factor. However, gladly, the boxers have a drycleaning tag inside them. That certainly would give some sense of relief to the bidders.

As the description on the product reads about as close to greatness as one can get. It will be interesting to see who gets the ownership of these iconic ‘Air Undies’. MJ’s bodyguard Wozniak has also auctioned the superstar’s suits, ties, and belts.