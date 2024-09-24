A’ja Wilson Dedicated to Helping Children With Dyslexia After Her Own Struggles

A’ja Wilson is widely touted as one of, if not the best player on the planet. However, she was a role model even before she entered the WNBA. She was lauded for bravely opening up about her lifelong battle with dyslexia during her time with the South Carolina Gamecocks and her work in helping those dealing with the same disability.

During the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the superstar detailed the challenges she faced due to her bout with dyslexia in an essay in the Players’ Tribune. She then shed light on the impact her powerful post had during a press conference. She said,

“To have people kind of see a different look and understand that there’s always a different side to a student-athlete. I think it’s something good and I see the tweets of people saying they go through it as well. So it’s good to know you’re not alone.”

In her Players’ Tribune post, she wrote about how critical it was for a young child suffering from dyslexia to have a good support system to ensure they don’t feel like they are backed into a corner. She also explained how her family and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley guided and supported her. She said,

“Over the years, Coach Staley has become like my second mom. And she has helped me with so much on the basketball court that I don’t think I ever directly told her how important she has been in helping me deal with the things that aren’t related to basketball. Especially with dyslexia.”

Wilson claimed that she never disclosed that she was suffering from dyslexia fearing because she was worried she would be ridiculed. However, the support she received motivated her, and she made it her mission to help children who struggle with dyslexia.

Wilson is helping children battling dyslexia

In 2019, the Aces superstar embarked on her quest to help children and founded the A’ja Wilson Foundation. Her parents, Roscoe and Eva Wilson also work alongside her in the non-profit organization. The AWF’s mission statement says,

“The AWF mission is twofold, we serve as a resource for children and their families who struggle with dyslexia to empower them to reach their full potential through educational programming, workshops and camps.”

Wilson is passionate about the cause and has a hands-on approach to helping with the foundation’s work. It has hosted several events, including basketball camps, bus trips, and galas. Wilson has built a community where children with dyslexia can feel accepted. She’s proving that she is an MVP on and off the court.