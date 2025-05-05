“What’s 4+4?”: LeBron James, A’ja Wilson Don’t Shy Away From Showering Savannah James With Love in Front of Millions of Fans

They say behind every great man is a great woman, and there’s no truer proof than LeBron and Savannah James. LeBron is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion, and the greatest player of his generation. He’s also one of the sports world’s foremost philanthropists and entrepreneurs. As he’s said many times in the past, nothing he does would be possible without Savannah by his side.

Advertisement

LeBron is known to be a great dad, but as someone who’s played 22 seasons in the NBA, it’s not always possible for him to be around. Savannah’s got it covered, though, as Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri have all been in great hands with her leading the way.

Savannah is the unsung hero of the James family, but every once in a while, she gets to step out and get a little bit of recognition for herself. That’s exactly what she did late last night with a viral Instagram post that’s already garnered over 100,000 likes in less than nine hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

Savannah’s post didn’t go unnoticed by LeBron, who commented on X with eight drooling emojis. Eight was also what three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had in mind, as in Savannah “ate” with her jaw-dropping ‘fit. “What’s 4 + 4 ???????” the Las Vegas Aces star asked.

A’ja and LeBron are both Nike athletes, so it’s no surprise that she showed some support. It’s also not the first time LeBron has been horny on main for his partner in crime, as he’s been unafraid over the years to let the world know just how he feels about his wife of over 11 years.

LeBron and Savannah James have been a model couple

LeBron is always there with a playful bunch of emojis whenever Savannah gets to show off, but he’s also shown how seriously he values their relationship. On his Mind the Game podcast just three weeks ago, he talked about how Savannah was the backbone of the family and how he couldn’t do what he does or achieve what he’s achieved without her unwavering support along the way.

Savannah has reciprocates that appreciation. At the 2023 ESPYs, she talked about LeBron being a great father and husband, a champion for the community and a stalwart in the fight against injustice, calling him “The legend, the king, and yes, the GOAT.”

LeBron takes a lot of heat from the haters of the world, and to be fair, he brings a bit of it upon himself sometimes. But there’s no denying that this man has won at life. He’s an all-time great player with a beautiful wife and kids who love him. Even if the Lakers did just suffer a disappointing end to their season, it’s still good to be the King.