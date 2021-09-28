“Alex Caruso, I need that GOAT #6 jersey ASAP”: Lakers’ LeBron James cannot wait to cop the Bulls’ new Caruso threads

LeBron James and Alex Caruso had their bromance split apart this year as AC joined the Chicago Bulls in free agency on a new contract.

The duo enjoyed some memorable times together in LA, running the Lakeshow for a solid three seasons, winning a title and linking up for some highlight reel alley-oop plays.

Caruso to LeBron alley oop pic.twitter.com/8jTcFloo7L — Bestsportshighlights (@BSHighlights) September 7, 2020

Caruso will now be throwing those alley-oops to his new running-mate in Zach Lavine, and just recently, he received his new jersey number with Chicago, something that LeBron gave his seal of approval on by desparately wishing he could have one of them.

LeBron James is looking to get his hands on Alex Caruso’s new jersey

The Bulls had a rough year last season. There weren’t a crazy amount of expectations on them heading into the season, but there was certainly hope that they’d avoid the lottery this time around, especially after the NBA implemented the 7-10 play-in tournament and the Bulls traded for Nikola Vucevic.

Injuries, Covid-19, and a general lack of time to mesh the new team together wiped out any chances Chicago had of making the playoffs. That’s why this offseason they went all-in on trying to ensure that they put out the best possible team they could, one that can genuinely fight for the playoffs and maybe even more.

The Bulls biggest highlights this offseason were signing or trading for Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso. Of course, the headlines are centered around Lonzo and DeRozan, but don’t underestimate the value Caruso will bring as a playmaker and a much needed defender on this offense-heavy team.

Caruso got his first look at his new jersey as the Bulls had their media day today where they introduced their major new signings, and LeBron couldn’t help but express his excitement at the number Caruso will be rocking.

LeBron on Alex Caruso’s IG post. 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/MPVTZ7GXnF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 28, 2021

Of course, the number 6 is a throwback to LeBron’s days with the Miami Heat, and the number he plans to be donning once more with the Lakers this season.

