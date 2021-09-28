“If Kyrie Irving isn’t going to take the vaccine, TRADE HIM!”: Stephen A Smith talks about how the star guard would stop Kevin Durant and the Nets from winning a ring

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith talks about Kyrie Irving and his vaccination status, claims Irving is hampering the Nets’ chances to win

The NBA season is barely 3 weeks away, and there is suddenly a bustle around the league. The NBA, which claims around 85-90% of its players are vaccinated, suddenly has two franchises dealing with a crisis. The Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets. Both these franchises are in cities that have mandates regarding public safety against unvaccinated people. For the Warriors, it is Andrew Wiggins who yet remains to be vaccinated, and is declining to do so. For the Nets, it is their star Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving has always been a man with his own strong beliefs. However, this time, his beliefs would hurt his team. According to the New York City mandate, Kyrie Irving won’t be allowed to take part in the 41 home games this season. He would also miss on the games at MSG against the Knicks, and the games against the Warriors at Chase Center. Stephen A Smith has a solution for the Nets.

“Trade Kyrie Irving”: Stephen A Smith gives a simple solution to Kevin Durant and co.

Earlier this week, Stephen A Smith gave a similar solution to the Golden State Warriors. Smith said, if Andrew Wiggins doesn’t want to get vaccinated, the Warriors should trade him. Now, Smith offers the same solution to the Brooklyn Nets.

Smith talked about how Kyrie Irving is causing more trouble to Kevin Durant and the Nets’ chances of winning a ring.

Trade KYRIE! If he ain’t gonna take the vaccine… pic.twitter.com/x3aCrFhogM — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 27, 2021

Smith made sense talking about the same, as it makes no sense having a player who cannot play more than half the games. If Kyrie cannot sacrifice and get vaccinated, for the bigger purpose of winning a ring, he should be traded. The Nets would try their best to get their star back for the season. However, if things don’t work out, they should explore other options.

The Brooklyn Nets, who already missed a shot at the ring, would not want to hamper their chances again this season, and would surely think about the same.