“Alexandra Stevenson was born because her mother had braces”: Julius Erving opened up on his relationship with his daughter and retired former WTA player through an ESPN initiative

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving wants to mend his bond with estranged daughter Alexandra Stevenson who he abandoned years ago.

Julius Erving, popularly known as Dr. J, is considered to be one of the greatest in NBA history. He led the Philadelphia 76ers to their second title in 1983. In addition, he was widely respected in the league as a representative of the sport in the 70s and 80s.

Before making his way to the NBA, he was the face of ABA. Dr. J won the scoring title three times before and was a driving force in the NBA-ABA merger. Erving had several accolades to his name after the merger as well and ended his glorious career in 1987.

Although married at the time, Julius Erving had a daughter out of wedlock with a Philly reporter. The story of her conception is an unusual one which the Hall of Famer revealed in his autobiography. She grew up to be a pro tennis player and came into the spotlight after the media figured out that she was Dr. J’s daughter.

Julius Erving wants to rebuild his relationship with his daughter Alexandra

The athletic genes clearly run in Erving’s blood. His daughter Alexandra Stevenson became a tennis player but the fact that her father was Julius Erving attracted negative attention when she reached the semi-finals in Wimbledon 22 years ago. Erving finally acknowledged her as his daughter, however, the two did not get acquainted properly until 2004.

In his autobiography “Dr. J”, he revealed the details of how he met Samantha Stevenson and came to father Alexandra. “She becomes someone who helps me unwind if I’m feeling high-strung or stressed. I can drive over and spend a relaxing evening that might even include oral sex,” Erving wrote.

“I can only remember one time that we actually had intercourse, and that was because she had just gotten this new orthodontia to straighten her teeth. With wire and gleaming metal bristling in her mouth, oral sex was not an option.”

The two reconciled years later when injured Alexandra reached out to him for assistance in landing financial sponsors to make a comeback. Thus began the process of mending their relationship.

In an ESPN interview years ago, Dr. J opened about this, “So many things have happened since Halloween – our first Thanksgiving, [it will be] our first Christmas, our first birthday [together],” Erving says. “I want to make all of these things as special as they can be.”

Alexandra Stevenson retired in 2018 and now works with ESPN as a commentator.

