“Steph Curry leads the league in plus/minus!”: How the Warriors superstar trumps the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James for being the most impactful player in the NBA  

Steph Curry is currently miles ahead of the like of Kevin Durant and Giannis in plus/minus per game as the Warriors best the Suns.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have proven themselves to be legit title contenders for the 2022 NBA championship. Over the course of 21 games, the Chase Center natives have put up a stellar 18-3 record, with their 18th win coming at the hands of a blowout victory over the red-hot Phoenix Suns, who were on the longest winning streak in their franchise’s history.

The Warriors’ success cannot be solely attributed to Steph Curry but he most certainly is the engine that powers the Dubs’ offense at all times. The gravity that he generates is unheard on and off the ball is the reason as to why defenses are constantly in scramble mode against Curry and company.

Also read: “Chris Paul is the most clutch player in the 4th quarter”: Kendrick Perkins makes his case for the Suns’ vet winning the MVP, comparing his season to that of Steve Nash’s 2005 campaign

Only a select few players with an otherworldly amount of conditioning, like Mikal Bridges, have been able to keep up with the bevy of screens that are set to get Steph open for shots behind the arc.

With an offensive rating (ORTG) of 112.6, it’s clear that the Davidson alum has most certainly been one of the most impactful players in the league, and the stats back this up.

Steph Curry and his incredible plus/minus.

Steph Curry boasts an astounding +13.2 plus/minus on the season, which leads the league amongst players who have played at least 2 games this season. He trumps the likes of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo who have a +/- of +4.0 and +9.6, respectively.

Also read: “There is no such things as LeBron James era if you ain’t in the Finals”: NBA Analyst says Lakers will be irrelevant if they continue to play like this

What is even more incredible is the fact that Curry isn’t the only Golden State Warriors who’s boasting a relatively high +/-. Excluding Steph Curry, there are 4 more Warriors who are in the top 11 of this stat across the season, with Andre Iguodala coming in at the number 5 spot with a P/M of +9.3.

Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green are all also part of the top 11 of this statistic and it’s all due to the fact that having the 2x MVP on your squad just makes your life a hell of a lot easier.