Aliyah Boston Interrupts ‘Humble’ Caitlin Clark Following Her Historic Night

The Indiana Fever failed to enter the mid-season break, suffering a 93-101 loss against the Dallas Wings. While the Fever disappointed their fan base by sustaining a loss against the worst team in the league, Caitlin Clark did give supporters something to cheer about by shattering the WNBA’s single-game assists record.

The rookie lodged 24 points, 6 rebounds, and a WNBA record of 19 assists. After breaking the record that was held by Courtney Vandersloot (18 assists) for four years, Clark witnessed the love that teammate Aliyah Boston had for her.

WNBA RECORD ⭐️ Caitlin Clark has broken the record for most assists in a single game with 19. pic.twitter.com/pKbRUSBwIg — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2024

During the post-game press conference, Boston interrupted the question asked for Clark before the latter could give out a “humble” response. Speaking on behalf of her teammate, Aliyah wholesomely intervened and stated that the 19-assist record and said,

“She’s going to say it means nothing, but I think it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool.”

When CC is asked what the single-game assists record means to her, Aliyah Boston jumps in: “She’s going to say it means nothing, but I think it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool.” pic.twitter.com/gPBa7JRRyc — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 18, 2024

The #1 pick of the 2024 draft was seemingly blushing after hearing her teammate’s comments. However, she did give her two cents on the performance. As rightly predicted by Boston, the sharpshooter was not amused by the 6 turnovers she committed by “overpassing.” Clark said,

“I just try to set my teammates up for success… There probably could’ve been a few times where instead of passing that leads to the turnover that I may have, I could probably shoot the ball.”

Even after becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, Clark had a rather dull reaction. Shrugging the feat that she had achieved, Clark simply claimed that she was happy to get the win.

“Obviously, it’s really cool. I mean my teammates have been finishing the ball really, really at a high rate, my assists numbers is because of them… Honestly, I’m just happy we won. I take a lot of pride of being able to do a lot of different things for this team,” Clark said, per CNN.

Seems like Clark’s uninteresting response on the previous occasion led Aliyah Boston to jump in and speak on behalf of the 22-year-old. As if surpassing one WNBA legend wasn’t enough for Caitlin, she also managed to eclipse Sue Bird’s previous record by becoming the fastest player to lodge 400+ points and 200+ assists.

Apart from averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, and leading the Indiana side to the 7th best record in the league, such achievements are only improving Clark’s shot at receiving an All-WNBA Team nod alongside the ROTY silverware.