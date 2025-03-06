Caitlin Clark “Flames” Teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull While Playing “Sink It or Say It” on the Eli Manning Show

Caitlin Clark has continued to keep herself busy with offseason endeavors, most recently making an appearance on The Eli Manning Show. During her time with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Clark participated in “Sink It or Say It.” In this mini-golf centered challenge, CC was asked a question and had to either sink the putt or answer Manning.

The first question Manning asked Clark related to team dinners. “You’re out to dinner with the entire team, and the bill comes. Who is the least likely person to pick up the check?” the former New York Giant questioned.

Clark debated with herself as she attempted to make the putt, but to no avail. The star guard pointed out that she had several new teammates, which made the question more interesting, but decided to name fellow Fever guard, Lexie Hull.

The pair have established a close friendship since Clark arrived in Indiana, so this answer may have been her way of staying out of trouble.

Manning’s next question was a humorous one. “You’re at a carnival, and there’s a dunk tank there. Which WNBA player do you want in the tank?” he asked. Clark could have spiced things up by naming a rival player, but after being informed she could also select one of her teammates, her mind immediately went to her star post player, Aliyah Boston.

Lastly, the 23-year-old was asked who her favorite NFL player was. She missed her final putt, and as Eli expected, Clark named his brother, Peyton, as her favorite all-time player. As a noted Chiefs fan, she picked Patrick Mahomes as her favorite current talent.

Eli then made a last-ditch effort to change both Clark’s player and team allegiances by giving her one of his signed New York Giants jerseys. The Fever playmaker may still be a Chiefs fan, but she did say getting a signed jersey from Eli would bump him up her favorite players list.

Clark’s turn at “Sink It or Say It” was redemption for pop-a-shot challenge

Manning’s mini-golf challenge made for a fun icebreaker, but it was also a chance for the All-Star guard to redeem herself after a surprising result in his pop-a-shot challenge.

Clark may be the better three-point shooter of the two, but Manning dominated her in the arcade-style shooting challenge.

Eli Manning beating Caitlin Clark in Pop A Shot!! There’s a first for everything Caitlin. She handled the loss well though… pic.twitter.com/146pZV9nIL — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) March 6, 2025

The former quarterback caught fire in the closing seconds to easily clinch a blowout victory over his guest, 76-51. Clark was adamant that she simply just isn’t good at pop-a-shot but still took the loss gracefully after seeing Manning’s excitement.