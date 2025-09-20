Aliyah Boston Spills Truth About Her Growing On-Court Chemistry With Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark may be sidelined with a groin injury that will keep her out for the rest of the season, but her Fever teammates are doing an exemplary job of keeping their postseason dream alive. Following their recent win over the Atlanta Dream, they are headed to the semifinals, maintaining the chemistry Clark built with the roster. It is still a work in progress, but things are clearly moving in the right direction. Just ask Aliyah Boston.

The 23-year-old has witnessed the team’s growth firsthand. She recently spoke about building rapport with Clark in an interview with Sue Bird, where she also detailed the pressure that comes with being teammates with the most popular player in the league. That pressure, however, has not affected their relationship or on-court performance.

When Bird commended Boston for having noticeable chemistry with the face of the WNBA, she responded by noting how much easier it is to build that chemistry now that they have had more time playing together.

“I wonder why? Maybe it’s because we’ve gotten a good amount of games under our belt and we’ve actually had time to practice and gel together and work on stuff. Sometimes that’s just how things work,” stated Boston.

The first overall pick of the 2023 season has a point. Players like her have been blasted on social media over the past two seasons because casual viewers do not understand why Clark and the Fever are not finding instant success. It is the same reason LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were criticized in their first year in Miami. Building something special takes time.

Bird then asked Boston to share specific on-court moments that highlight why Clark is such an elite teammate. “Caitlin, the attention that she gets. Teams are like up. If they’re under and dropped that shot, is going up because I’m gonna set a good screen. That shot is going up and she’s getting it.”

“She’s just a phenomenal passer. Her angles, she knows exactly where to get it. The way she sees the floor is great. For me, I’m always going to get in her pocket because I know that she’s looking to pass that ball. Once I see your eyes, I’m there. You don’t even have to say anything. I’m going.”

Boston’s praise of Clark highlights how much trust has already been built in such a short time, and that bond will not disappear just because she is not on the floor. The Fever are proving their connection runs deeper than one player’s availability, and it is showing in their playoff run.

What makes this even more exciting for Indiana is that this is only the beginning. Clark and Boston are still at the start of their WNBA journeys, and the chemistry they have already built will only continue to grow. The Fever might still be learning on the fly, but with stars who clearly believe in each other, the future looks special.