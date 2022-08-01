$1.1 Billion Knicks’ high-headed executives passed on 7’2″ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar because of excessive pride

The New York Knicks have not stopped taking L’s for 50 odd years – their biggest was turning down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

$1.1 Billion New York Knicks’ high-headed executives passed on 7’2″ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar because of excessive pride

The New York Knicks are known for making horrendous decisions in the trade market – This Year’s Jalen Brunson trade included. Always giving up more than necessary, the Knicks have become a laughing stock amongst fans. However, this year’s complex trade scenario is but a drop in the ocean. For back in 1975, they committed a blunder no one dared commit.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was growing tired of living in Milwaukee – as a man from New York, he wanted to go back home. In 1975 he sent out a come get me plea to the Knicks, who turned him down. This was a team whose best player on the court was Walt Frazier. The team turned him down because they thought they had a “decent” team.

Kareem then moved to the Lakers, because his hopes of moving to his hometown were dashed. In his unveiling as a Laker, The Big A (Even his nickname was close to New York’s) spoke about how he wanted to go home and play for the Knickerbockers. But he was also happy with the efforts the Purple and gold put to bring him to the West coast.

He paid them back handsomely for the trust put in him, winning the Lakers 5 championships during his stay.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was dead set on going back home – the Knicks let the man walk to the opposite coast and gave the Lakers 5 championships

The New York Knicks are like America – A once great organization now parading around in a Gucci belt with a**-less chaps. The current fans have not seen a title parade, nor have their parents in all likeliness. Their coach Tom Thibodeau was 15 years old the last time they won the title. Stephen A. Smith was 6 years old, and the Roe vs Wade debate was put in front of the Supreme Court for the first time.

This was a team that could have had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Walt Frazier, Phil Jackson, Bob McAdoo, and Spencer Haywood but turned down the opportunity. They went from winning two championships at the start of the 70s to absolutely nothing for the next 49 years.

This season marks the start of the 50th season since the Knicks have won anything. And with the looks of things, Spike Lee is never going to film another trophy parade in his lifetime. The Knicks are a big market team, who’s noisy neighbors are now better than them. The New Jersey Nets (started off as the New York Nets) were not formed until 1976, yet they hold more power now.

The tri-state area should accept that Brooklyn now has the better Basketball team, and also the better Pizza. The New York Slice is great, but Brooklyn Pizza is better.

