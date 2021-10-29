“A lot of Russell Westbrook’s turnovers aren’t his fault”: Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike come out in support of the former MVP

Kendrick Perkins has an interesting take on Russell Westbrook’s recent barrage of turnovers. Co-panelist and LA Sparks player Chiney Ogwumike feels the former MVP deserves more time to get accustomed to his new team.

Russell Westbrook is currently in the eye of the storm, especially from Lakers fans. The two-time scoring champion has been struggling to make a place for himself on the Lakers roster. Many of the fans are blaming him for the Lakers’ poor performance.

During a recent match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook recorded ten turnovers. Though he had a triple-double, Brodie tends to lose possession on many occasions. Westbrook is averaging a disappointing 6.0 turnovers per game currently.

In a recent segment of ESPN’s new show NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins had an interesting take on the nine-time All-Star’s tryst with turnovers.

Also read: “Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving took a backseat when LeBron James arrived”: Many NBA insiders believe James will have to change his game to accommodate Russell Westbrook

Big perk stated that most of Westbrook’s turnovers are unforced. Ogwumike agreed with the former champion’s take, adding that we need to cut Brodie some slack.

Kendrick Perkins calls most of Russell Westbrook’s turnovers unforced.

With every critic and fan throwing shots at Westbrook for his recent string of turnovers, the former MVP seems to have found some support in Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike.

Perkins said, “Russell Westbrook has been to the finals. He knows what it takes. I know what it takes, I was on that team. LeBron James has four championships. So I mean, you think about his turnovers, a lot of turnovers wasn’t his fault. Russell has a lot of unforced turnovers, it’s a difference we don’t show that stat, but we just show the turnovers and not the unforced turnovers.

.@KendrickPerkins says there’s a difference between LeBron’s and Russell’s turnovers 🤔 “Russell has a lot of unforced turnovers, [there’s] a difference.” pic.twitter.com/eZaMNQ3blm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 28, 2021

Co-panelist Ogwumike seemed in total solidarity with Perkin’s take on Westbrook’s turnovers. The two-time WNBA All-Star felt that it was only the beginning of the season, and Brodie deserved some grace points.

In layman terms, unforced turnovers are those caused by silly mistakes. For example, dribbling the ball off your foot and losing possession, a pass being intercepted, traveling, and double dribble. These are some examples of unforced turnovers.

Also read: “Asking Savannah James out for a date seemed easier than playing alongside Russell Westbrook”: Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has the most daunting task of his career ahead of him

Though unforced, Westbrook needs to find a way to limit his turnovers. At the same time, the former OKC star deserves some time to adapt to his new team.