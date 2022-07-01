All 2022 NBA Free Agency deals so far: Over $1 billion worth of contracts signed, NBA 2k23 cover athlete revealed

2022 NBA free agency opened to great drama – Starting with Kevin Durant’s trade request to multiple 200 million contracts being signed.

NBA Free Agency opened up less than a day ago, and it’s already the most open and expensive one we’ve seen in recent years. A lot of drama, many surprising deals, and some of the craziest trade moves are already on the cards. The Los Angeles Lakers have moved on from an aging squad, and have finally realized they need youth. The usual suspects had their bank accounts filled to the brim too.

Nikola Jokic and Bradley Beal become the first two people in the league to have signed $250 million contracts. Jokic and Beal fully deserve their contracts, although for a little while it looked like Beal wanted to play on a winning team. Watching his friend Jayson Tatum play in the finals before Beal looked like it spurred him to be in one too, but he chose financial stability over rings.

Ja Morant proved his worth to Memphis, and he earned himself a whopping $197 million rookie extension. Out of all the rookie deals that have been signed recently, this one is the most warranted. Karl-Anthony Towns got himself the bag too and knowing how he’s more important than D-Lo to the team, it makes sense.

Devin Booker not only got himself a multi-million dollar extension, but the news broke out that he is also the cover star for the next NBA 2k game. 2 years after Kobe Bryant, his protégé gets his chance.

Potential Max Contract Numbers Nikola Jokic: 5 yrs, $276M*

Ja Morant: 5 yrs, $197M* ($237M as a supermax)

Devin Booker: 4 yrs, $192M**

Karl-Anthony Towns: 4 yrs, $192M** *assumes $136M 23-24 cap

**assumes $142M 24-25 cap https://t.co/Vei2i4Wa1K — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 30, 2022

When is the 2022 NBA free agency?

The free agency moratorium begins on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts can’t become official until July 6. Some of the major deals that went down on the first day are:

Lu Dort, Thunder agree to five-year, $87.5 million deal

Andre Drummond, Bulls agree to deal

Lonnie Walker IV, Lakers agrees to one-year, $6.5 deal

Juan Tuscano-Anderson, Lakers agree to deal

Gary Harris to re-sign with Magic. Two years, $26 million deal

JaVale McGee, Mavericks agree to three-year, $20 million deal

Marvin Bagley III, Pistons agree to three-year, $37 million deal

Patty Mills, Nets agree to two-year, $14.5 million deal

Troy Brown, Lakers agree to deal

Nic Batum, Clippers agree to a two-year deal

Thad Young, Raptors agree to two-year, $16 million deal

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies agree to two-year, $30 million deal

Chris Boucher, Raptors agree to three-year, $35 million deal

Joe Ingles, Bucks, agree to deal

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers agree to four-year, $100 million deal

Mohamed Bamba, Magic agree to two-year, $21 million deal

Bobby Portis, Bucks agree to four-year, $49 million deal

Damian Jones, Lakers agree to a two-year deal

DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets agree to deal

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks agree to two-year, $16 million deal

Victor Oladipo, Heat agree to one-year, $11 million deal

PJ Tucker, 76ers agree to three-year, $33 million deal

Malik Monk, Kings agree to two-year, $19 million deal

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks agree to four-year, $110 million deal

What does it mean for the league to have a lot more deals in the pipeline?

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving hogged all the space 3 hours before the market opened. The internet went crazy, and the rumors have not stopped since. The news about them wanting to play together, but just not on the Nets turned them into villains overnight in the tri-state area.

Kevin Durant requesting a trade 3 hours before free agency begins pic.twitter.com/pxHwZfNAEG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2022

Dejounte Murray’s trade to the Hawks also garnered a lot of interest, but then it made sense for the San Antonio Spurs. There is a lot of room for more blockbuster deals to go through, and these are just FA’s and extensions. The trades are yet to come, and then on to the pre-season!

