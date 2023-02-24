NBA 2K23 update 5.0 rolls out on PS4 and Xbox One
Danyal Arabi
|Published 24/02/2023
Last week, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S received a brand new patch for NBA 2K23. Now, Visual Concepts has released the current-gen version of the update, bringing parity to consoles ahead of Season 5. The main objective of the update is to bring the brand new season 5 content to players. Additionally, balance changes and tweaks tto the shooting model have been made. Here’s what’s new in this update.
NBA 2K23 update 5.0 patch notes for current-gen
GENERAL
- Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 24th, at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/4 PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- The Bill Russell “6” patch will now properly display on the Brooklyn Nets statement uniform
- The sponsor patch for the Washington Wizards uniform has been updated
- The sponsor patch for the Milwaukee Bucks classic edition uniform will now correctly appear
- Resolved an issue where certain Season 4 shoes would not display correctly when equipped
GAMEPLAY
- Adjusted shooting model to reduce the frequency of made low-percentage shots and missed high percentage shots
- Addressed an issue where signature animations selections would not persist between reboots
- Addressed an issue where controller settings would reset between reboots
- When player-locked to a player inbounding the ball, you will now be able to properly call a timeout
- Players will no longer have premature access to locked takeovers in certain situations
MyCAREER
- Fixed an issue where players would not remain as a starter after the first flashback game in certain circumstances
- Resolved a rare issue that could cause some players to not see cinematics during MyCAREER, blocking progression
MyTEAM
- The color for Diamond cards and assets has been updated to make it more visually distinct from Galaxy Opal cards
- Additional minor updates to menus and modes throughout MyTEAM
MyLEAGUE
- Addressed an issue in MyGM which would cause larger than expected overall ratings to be displayed in the Player Development menu
- Resolved an issue where the option to download a shared MyLEAGUE save could disappear
