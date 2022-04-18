“All I saw from Charles Barkley in the locker room was peanut butter and jelly!”: Shaq had Chuck in disbelief after claiming the NBAonTNT analyst was ‘350 pounds of greatness’

Shaq calls out Charles Barkley for being at least ‘350 pounds of greatness’ and how all he saw was peanut butter and jelly.

The quips never end on ‘Inside the NBA’ between Shaq and Charles Barkley and they certainly didn’t in last night’s TNT broadcast. The two NBA goliaths have been going at one another ever since the 4x champ retired from the Boston Celtics and set his eyes on the NBA analysis and media world.

While Chuck played foil to Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith in the 2000s, he didn’t have any one to push back against him. Kenny was never someone who could stand toe-to-toe with the former Phoenix Suns legend and so bringing in O’Neal to was the perfect way to balance out the trash talk.

Also read: “The Suns gonna whoop these boys, plain and simple”: Charles Barkley gives us another ‘Guaranteed’ on Inside the NBA

Besides the perfect role for Kenny has always been the role of an instigator and it plays it to perfection. Of course, the NBAonTNT bits wouldn’t be what they are without Ernie Johnson moderating it all.

Charles Barkley and Shaq go at it about the former’s weight.

Charles Barkley was never a guy was in peak physical shape. His vets on the Philadelphia 76ers like Moses Malone and Julius Erving lobbied for him to get into shape as they dangled the threat of him not being in the NBA in a few years over his head. This stuck with Chuck and he decided to shed the extra pounds.

Also read: “Dude, who the h*ll are you?!”: When Charles Barkley was astonished at how Dirk Nowitzki dropped 52 points on a Team USA with Michael Jordan and himself

The ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ surprisingly hovered around the 250 pound range throughout his career with fluctuations here and there. However, his love for Krispy Kreme coupled with him having been retired for two decades has led him to gain a substantial but totally acceptable amount of weight.

According to Sir Charles, he’s at 300 pounds currently, which led to Ernie calling him ‘300 pounds of greatness’. Shaq hilariously rebutted with ‘350 pounds of greatness’ and eventually said he saw Barkley in the locker room and all he saw was ‘peanut butter and jelly’.