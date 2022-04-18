“The Suns gonna whoop these boys, plain and simple”: Charles Barkley gives us another ‘Guaranteed’ on Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley has given us another guarantee! This time he is putting his money on the Phoenix Suns to beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

It is always exciting when Charles Barkley hits us with a “guaranteed”. His belief in himself and his takes are something that keeps NBA fans glued to their TV screens.

Inside the NBA fans are well aware of his takes and his guarantees. Chuck has been on a roll. His last four championship guarantees have come true and we are sure this one will too!

For this guarantee, Charles has his money on the Phoenix Suns.

“The Suns gonna whoop these boys, plain and simple.” Chuck is GUARANTEEING Phoenix will advance past New Orleans 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Zk0ShHdjCC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2022

Charles Barkley is Guaranteeing Phoenix will advance to the second round

The Phoenix Suns put up an insane display of offense and defense. The Suns restricted the Pelicans to just 34 points in the first half, while they put up 53.

Their defense stifled and snuffed out any attempted comeback from the Pels in the first half. While New Orleans did put up a strong third quarter to come close, they were killed off by Chris Paul in the fourth.

The veteran all-star scored or assisted 19 fourth-quarter points to seal the victory and take a 1-0 series lead.

Chris Paul in Game 1: 30 PTS

7 REB

10 AST

3 STL

12-16 FG

4-6 3P He scored or assisted 19 straight points in the 4Q. pic.twitter.com/zpbpukc2Ax — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 18, 2022

While most Charles Barkley ‘guarantees’ come with a big disclaimer, this one might just be the safest bet. The Suns are the best team in the NBA and it would take something of a miracle for the Pelicans to stop them.

