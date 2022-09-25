“All my friends were rooting for Michael Jordan!”: Shaquille O’Neal recalls how everyone was in awe of the Bulls legend

Michael Jordan is a work of art. Something the NBA had never seen before. His mastery, artistry, and finesse were on display throughout!

The majority of NBA players and supporters of the past decade regard and hail, Michael Jordan as the greatest player to lace a pair of boots.

It’s no secret that, whenever Jordan played, the whole world tuned in. It was something unheard of at the time. His reign was so dominant that in the 1990s, every year ‘MJ’ was an active player, he won a championship.

His scintillating scoring was the primary reason that the Chicago Bulls, who were merely contenders, would soon terrorize and wreak havoc on the NBA for more than half a decade.

The players who have played against him, as well as the current superstars of today, who watched ‘His Airness’ play, laud him as the ‘GOAT’. There’s no better vindication, than when your own peers validate your accomplishments.

One such player who regards Jordan in that category is Shaquille O’Neal, whose statements provide an eye-opening perspective of what the spectators really feel about Michael Jordan.

Since his retirement, O’Neal has remained an active member of the NBA, through his role as an analyst. Apart from that, the former NBA ‘MVP’ has a foothold in the entertainment industry.

Recently, in an interview with ‘2kTV’, O’Neal highlighted the paramount influence possessed by the six-time NBA champion, which led to his own friends rooting against the four-time NBA champion, whenever the pair crossed paths.

“Even though Michael Jordan was playing against me… all my friends were rooting for Michael Jordan.” 😂@Shaq reflects on Jordan in the latest episode of 2KTV. Tune in for the entire interview! pic.twitter.com/tUPIJQEL7q — NBA 2KTV (@NBA2K_2KTV) September 22, 2022

O’Neal voiced-

“Even though Michael Jordan was playing against me… all my friends were rooting for Michael Jordan. It’s funny right. And nobody had ever dunked on me, so they wanted Jordan to dunk on me”

The fact that the stars of the 1990s and 2000s hail ‘MJ’ as the greatest is an attestation to his tremendous work on hardwood floors.

Who do you consider the greatest? LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

