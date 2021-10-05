“JaVale McGee and I were ready to beat Shaquille O’Neal up, man!”: Dwight Howard reveals a hilarious story from his championship season with the Lakers

Lakers star Dwight Howard reveals a hilarious little story between him and JaVale McGee involving Shaquille O’Neal while they were both on the Lakers

Who would win in a fight, if Shaquille O’Neal was on one side, with Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee forming a team on the other?

For those that don’t know, the Diesel has had some back and forth with both these players during his time being involved with the NBA in one form or another.

With Dwight Howard, the man simply chose to disrespect him at every opportunity he got… because he was angry about the nickname of ‘Superman’.

Yep. A grown man chose to diss a colleague because he called himself ‘Superman’ too.

With JaVale McGee though, it was a lot more indirect.

On Shaq’s segment on ‘Inside the NBA’, called ‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’, the Suns star was a constant scapegoat for years, before he decided he had had enough of it. This eventually turned into a beef, that both individual’s actual mothers had to step in, to stop.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook react to Dwight Howard fouling out in Lakers’ first preseason game vs. Nets 😅pic.twitter.com/nIzneiliz6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 3, 2021

So, given this history, let’s just say McGee and Howard would probably behead Shaq if they had the chance. And it seems that they even thought of taking him on in a fight together when they were on the Lakers together.

You’re going to want to see this.

Also Read: Raptors fans savagely heckle the 76ers on a sensitive topic during their recent preseason game

Dwight Howard admits he and JaVale McGee discussed how they would fight Shaquille O’Neal

At this point, Dwight Howard and Danny Green have a pretty close bond together. After all, they were together for two years, one season winning a championship with the Lakers, and the other coming during their time together in Philadelphia.

Due to this, it seems that the Lakers star feels comfortable getting on Green’s podcast. And during his appearance on there, he dropped quite a nugget of a story. Here is what he said.

“We did. I asked him. I was like, ‘Hey, did you want to fight Shaq?’ He was like, ‘Man I did, man!’ I was like, ‘Man I did too,’ but I was like, ‘There’s two things we’ve got to worry about. He’s a cop, so if we hurt him we’re going to jail. And two, if Shaq gets a hold of us, it’s over with. You’ve got to hit him and move, because if not? If Shaq gets you? It’s over with.’

“We talked about that. We laughed about a good 30 minutes, just talking about Shaq and all the things he said about us. But you know what it kind of did? It kind of kept us grounded, but it also made us realize, all right — every night we step in the gym, on the court, whatever we’re doing, let’s go 110 percent because we don’t want somebody like this, or anybody ever questioning who we are as basketball players and men.”

Jesus.

Well, at least they knew better than to get into any real trouble. But, frankly, if it really happened, we’d definitely pay to see it.

Also Read: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Andrew Wiggins yams an absolutely nasty one on Jusuf Nurkic with Stephen Curry watching