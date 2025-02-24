“All Our Families in Here”: Kevin Durant Was Eager to Celebrate Team USA’s Unbelievable Win Over Serbia

Team USA’s unbelievable comeback against Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics remains a hot topic. The Americans awed the world to overcome a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit that at one point in the second half had stretched to 17. Netflix’s Court of Gold docuseries behind-the-scenes insights reveal that superstar Kevin Durant couldn’t wait to celebrate the victory.

Team USA has historically been a juggernaut of international basketball, winning Olympic gold each year but 2004 since the IOC allowed NBA players to represent their nations in the games. In 2024, Serbia gave the USA one of its biggest scares in the program’s history. Led by Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbia dominated the USA for three quarters. But the script flipped in the fourth.

To that point, Stephen Curry’d had a quiet Olympics run, but then he kicked it up a notch and reminded the world how great he truly is. The four-time NBA champion finished with 36 points and 9 three-pointers willing Team USA to victory. The remarkable comeback left a lasting impact on every member of that team.

Although it was only a semifinal victory, Durant wouldn’t let the opportunity to enjoy the moment pass away. He said,

“Celebrate now. And then, the morning time it’s over with. How can you not celebrate a win like that? Look at all our families in here. That’s what it’s about. Guarantee you, everybody here will never forget about this night.”

Durant wasn’t the only one who chose to celebrate Team USA’s win over Serbia. The entire roster, along with their families, came together to enjoy the historic moment. Rightfully so, as they prevailed victorious in one of the greatest basketball games ever played.

Team USA has had close games in international play in the past, but they had never come back from such a dire situation before. Durant thrives on competition within the sport. Regardless of the games he played in his NBA career, that was the most competitive game he had been a part of, and that was a big part of why he wanted to celebrate the victory.

Durant’s emotional moment at the Olympics

Durant has been the target of plenty of criticism throughout his career. One thing people cannot question is his love for the game. In an interview during Court of Gold, Durant broke down with emotions while discussing his Paris experience.

“I come from a neighborhood where people don’t even talk to each other,” Durant said while holding back tears. “So much hate in the world too. People get to start laughing and joking for a game of ball. It gets me emotional.”

Durant’s emotions sparked while discussing the beauty of people from different countries coming together in the name of basketball. It seems he’s accomplished one of his biggest goals: to unite people through the sport.

Duran is the first male athlete to win four Olympic gold medals in a team sport. If the medals weren’t enough to cement him as the greatest Team USA player of all time, he also became the program’s all-time leading scorer. In the same way Team USA’s win against Serbia will be remembered forever, so will Durant’s legacy for his contribution to his country’s basketball program.