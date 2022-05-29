“Kendra Andrews lied, Stephen Curry never used ‘Whoop That Trick’!”: Andre Iguodala shares how ESPN reporter misquoted Warriors’ star to make her report spicier

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala goes on record and claims Kendra Andrews reported something Stephen Curry never even said

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. It took two years, and countless people telling the Warriors to break up their core, but the front office never paid any heed, and we’re back. After taking down the Mavericks 4-1 in the WCF, the Warriors earned themselves a week’s rest before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

During that time, both Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have been busy with their podcasts. While Draymond tackled Stephen A Smith and modern-day reporting, Andre took on another reporter as well.

Before Game 5 of the Warriors-Memphis series, Kendra Andrews reported that Stephen Curry said the game plan was to ‘Whoop That Trick’.

What’s the Warriors’ game plan for their close out game in Memphis tonight? Stephen Curry had a simple answer: pic.twitter.com/fgpSkzypsR — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 11, 2022

Also Read: “Stephen Curry’s shoes were banned by the NBA because of Nike”: How the NBA’s deal with Nike had the Under Armor Steph Curry 4’s outlawed

It was an answer that sensationalized tons of people. The Memphis crowd took it personally, and the Warriors embraced the same. However, Andre claims, Steph never said so.

Andre Iguodala claims Stephen Curry never uttered the phrase ‘Whoop that trick’

Over the past few years, we’ve seen analysts give their ‘hot takes’ and try and sensationalize crowds. The players have time and again spoken about how these hot takes are ridiculous. However, it seems like the same has spread to reporting as well.

On the latest episode of the ‘Point Forward’ podcast, hosted by Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, Andre talked about Stephen Curry using, or rather, not using ‘Whoop That Trick’.

Here’s @andre saying on his podcast that when @kendra__andrews reported Steph told her the game plan for the grizz series was to “Whoop that trick” it was a half truth that @warriors players considered false reporting. Igoudala added they consider the reporter an outsider now. https://t.co/woWFqzXtO6 pic.twitter.com/8fQBIgDtbF — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) May 28, 2022

Also Read: “The NBA’s gotta change something to stop Stephen Curry!”: Dwayne Wade and Obi Toppin suggest changes in order to slow down Warriors’ star

That’s a big claim. I guess no one on the Warriors, especially Stephen Curry spoke up about it for the reporter’s sake. However, if the same is true, Kendra Andrews messed up, because you can’t add your own twists while reporting!

Let’s see if Kendra or Steph pass any comments over the same.