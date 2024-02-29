Kawhi Leonard Stats Without Paul George: How Does Clippers Star Fare Without Co-Star?

Credits: Feb 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward Paul George (13) look on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a battle in Los Angeles tonight as the Clippers host the Lakers. Both teams are fresh off losses as they look to get a game in the win column against their inter-city rival. With Paul George missing the game, the Clippers will have their work cut out for them. As per the official injury report, Paul George has been listed out by the Clippers training staff due to soreness in his left knee. This leaves most of the offensive load on Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the Clippers.

Advertisement

Without Paul George in the starting lineup, fans have wondered how Kawhi would perform without the threat of PG on the wing or the three-point line. Here is a breakdown of Leoanrd’s performance without George from 2019.

Kawhi has taken the offensive load upon himself whenever there was no Paul George in the lineup. As per Statmuse, Leonard played a total of 47 games without George since 2019.

Advertisement

The Klaw averaged 28.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 4.9 APG whenever he was the main and only option on offense. In the 47 games he played, Leonard’s worst scoring night saw only 12 points from him and on his best night, Kawhi even had 43 points in George’s absence.

These stats from 2019 may not give the best or the most accurate picture as we’re in the 2023-24 NBA season right now. So, let’s have a look at Leonard’s season averages from this year without Paul George on his side.

Kawhi Leonard has only played four games without Paul George this season. The five-time All-Star has faired evenly without PG this season as well as he averaged 27.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his absence.

Given that both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as questionable for the Clippers matchup, there is a strong chance that Leoanrd may have a breakout game, especially with him getting more touches on the offense.

Advertisement

Will Kawhi Leonard lead the Clippers past the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference. The Clippers are currently at the fourth spot in the West with a 37-19 overall record so far as they hope to improve it further.

The Los Angeles Clippers traded for James Harden earlier this season which ended up sending Russell Westbrook to the bench. However, the reason for the Clippers success this season was not that trade.

Instead, it has been Kawhi Leonard. Leonard had been dealing with injuries these past few years that always kept him sidelined from the action. But with a healthy Leonard in their corner, the Clippers have been making the most of it this season.

Los Angeles is in a race for the top spot in the West with three other teams. The Timberwolves currently sit pretty at the top spot, followed by the Thunder and the Nuggets. Let’s see if this win over the Los Angeles Lakers improves their overall standing in the Western Conference.