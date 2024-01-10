“All Their Jewelry is Gone”: Richard Jefferson Recalls Two NBA Players Getting Robbed by Their Flings After Hearing About Aaron Gordon’s Horrible Date

Recently, Richard Jefferson opened up about a nefarious nexus in a city that honeytraps NBA players. On his Instagram, he posted an incident, involving Aaron Gordon, who discovered that his potential date was googling his net worth. Citing the example of Gordon, Jefferson told an anecdote about how two of his teammates were trapped by a couple of girls which ended up in them losing all their jewelry.

In his Instagram post, titled “It’s a story, not a snitch. #Aaron Gordon”, the former NBA wing opened his monologue after bringing up Gordon’s story. When the 2023 champion was at the table with a woman in Chicago, he took a look at her phone. He could see that the “last thing she had on her phone was “Aaron Gordon’s net worth“.

The Nuggets forward figured out that the woman was only chasing his money which made him uncomfortable. Using this story, Jefferson expanded upon a much more horrible tale from his playing days.

He expressed “how crazy it is out there” for NBA athletes and without disclosing the name of the city where the incident happened, he expressed that “whenever you went to the city”, a female club promoter would keep the bar open for extra hours when NBA players arrived. Jefferson claimed that “everyone in the league knew this girl.”

“So fast forward a couple of years, whatever. Everyone’s going to parties, everyone’s having a good time. Two girls, two guys, they go back. They wake up, all their jewelry is gone,” revealed the 2016 champion.

While it is unclear if the club promoter is operating this nuanced nexus, Jefferson did indicate the same. At any rate, when the former Cavs forward learned about the Gordon story, this incident clicked in his mind. He learned that such practices are still prevalent in the league. The recent evidence also points in the direction.

Derrick Williams suffered a similar fate

Back in December 2015, New York Knicks forward Derrick Williams also went through a horrible ordeal. After completing a 107-91 home win against the Bulls, Williams was in the mood to celebrate. Therefore, he went to the Up & Down Club in Manhattan, where he picked up two women. When he woke up at around 7 AM the next day, he realized that his Louis Vuitton backpack was no longer there. Apart from that, he also lost jewelry that was worth $617,000.

Police investigations did bring forth the video of the suspects but there is a lack of reports about the women being caught. At any rate, stories like these point to the vulnerability of rich NBA athletes.

Since these athletes aren’t afraid of flashing their wealth and have a high profile, elaborate honey traps can be executed. Primarily, these anecdotes help raise awareness among the players who would think twice before trusting their flings.