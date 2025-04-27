Nina Marie Daniele’s Arch-Nemesis Goes Full Colby Covington on NBA Fans Over James Harden-Aaron Gordon Scuffle

Colby Covington, despite his repeated rants against LeBron James, is no longer public enemy number 1 for NBA fans. Another controversial social media personality has now taken his spot after calling out the entire league for being ‘soft’ and the fans for hyping up confrontations in the sport.

It all started because of the scuffle between James Harden and Aaron Gordon during the Playoff match between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Nuggets were on the road for Game 4.

During the match, Harden and Gordon faced off with Nikola Jokic stepping in to back his teammates. Although there was a little pushing and shoving, nothing serious took place.

So when The MMA Guru saw NBA fans hyping up the scuffle, he decided it was a great time to be homophobic.

“NBA fans gotta be the ga*est fans in all of sports. They talk like this after every single scuffle like an actual fight is ever going to happen, but it never does Just like some little push or something and that’s it “he had aura” “he stood tough” gay ass fans man”, he ranted.

NBA fans gotta be the gayest fans in all of sports They talk like this after every single scuffle like an actual fight is ever going to happen but it never does Just like some little push or something and that’s it “he had aura” “he stood tough” gay ass fans man https://t.co/qLeFXmQegk — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) April 27, 2025

The rant did not sit well with the fans, who rushed to the comments section to defend their sport.

“yall have never played a sport in your life pls sit out this conversation“, said a fan in response, while another pointed out, “You gotta be the most miserable person ever, bro.”

The sport of MMA also caught a few strays, courtesy of the YouTuber.

“Watching MMA fans try to justify MMA as a higher-level sport is crazy when u realize a lot of people do MMA because the bar of entry is so low anyone can become a fighter at any time with only a few months/ years of training“, an NBA fan added

It should be noted that NBA players aren’t paid to square off against their opponents. In fact, it’s quite the opposite; if they get physical, they get ejected and face a possible fine from the League. So getting into a fight, especially in a stage as crucial as the playoffs, just doesn’t make sense.

However, Guru has never been one to apply logic. Existing to offend, the internet personality has also taken on MMA journalists and other influencers with misogynistic remarks.

During UFC 307 last year, he had been widely criticized for fatshaming photojournalist Amy Kaplan for asking the fighters a question during the pre-PPV press conference.

This had resulted in UFC personalities like Michael Bisping and Nina-Marie Daniele coming to Kaplan’s support. Notably, Nina, who has had a fair share of fights with Guru online, called him a “clout-chasing vermin“.

Guru had responded by calling out Nina’s hypocrisy for ignoring similar and worse comments made by her friend and former UFC champion Sean Strickland.

He also reportedly brought UFC heavyweight champion’s derogatory remarks about Kaplan and cited how Nina publicly claimed to look up to the perceived GOAT fighter.

The feud only stopped recently after Guru revealed his mom asked him not to slander Nina, as he ‘shouldn’t go after a woman’ the way he was.

But while he has taken Nina off his list of people to publicly hate, the English YouTuber seems to have begun picking on an Irish welterweight prospect.

Guru sounds off on Ian Garry

Garry put on a clinic against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City last night. With this win, the once-not-so-loved Irishman is steadily staking his claim to the title shot.

After he took on one of the deadliest prospects in the division and landed 126 significant strikes against him over the course of 5 rounds.

However, that’s not how The MMA Guru saw it, he believes the Irishman was stalling, backpedaling, and not engaging in a striking match, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

Fans were quick to point out how the social media personality sounded extremely biased, but that didn’t stop him from saying, “Yeah, Ian Garry. Shut the fuck up. Nobody wants to see you fight for a title. Every fight you have is boring, you just avoid combat like a b*tch. MVP, Neal, Shavkat, now Prates. Just stalling against them all.”

Garry is yet to respond to the YouTuber.