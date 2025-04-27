Nikola Jokić Impresses Redditors by Comparing Aaron Gordon’s Buzzer-Beater Dunk to Iconic 2010 EuroLeague Semifinal

Aaron Gordon’s heroics in the final seconds of Game 4 may have just saved the Nuggets’ season. Denver tied their first-round series with the Clippers 2-2 ahead of Game 5 back in Ball Arena. Gordon’s tip-in dunk was the second to ever happen in playoff history, with the other being by DeAndre Ayton during the 2021 playoffs. Funny enough, that one also came against the Clippers. But that wasn’t the play that three-time MVP Nikola Jokić remembered. Instead, he recalled a similar moment that took place in the EuroLeague, impressing users on Reddit.

Denver had their backs against the wall in Game 4. The previous matchup between the two teams featured the Clippers welcoming the Nuggets to the Intuit Dome with a blowout loss. Down 2-1, Denver couldn’t afford to fall behind 3-1 in the series.

The Nuggets built a 22-point lead during Game 4. However, the Clippers put forth a display of resilience to claw their way back into the mix. In the final seconds, both teams had 99 points on the precipice of overtime. That was until Gordon saved Jokić’s airball with a putback dunk at the buzzer.

Unlike the rest of his teammates, Jokić didn’t seem over the moon following Gordon’s game winner. Partially due to the fact that he has seen something like it before. He recalled a game in 2010 between Olympiakos and Partizan, which ended similarly. The only difference was Gordon’s came as time expired.

“Milos Teodosic made the exact same miss, and Josh Childress scored, and they won,” Jokic revealed.

Jokić’s outstanding memory left a bunch of users on Reddit impressed with his extensive basketball knowledge. One user posted, “Jokić flexing his ball knowledge and memory. He knows damn well that nobody else in that room knows what he’s talking about.”

Aside from Jokić’s enthusiasm to relate the two plays, he has been quite sheepish on his miss that led to Gordon’s game-winning putback.

Jokic was disappointed in his miss that led to Gordon’s game-winner

The Serbian superstar has an amazing connection with Gordon. However, he is unable to take credit for seeing Gordon in the dunker spot before his shot attempt to win the game. Many people tried to suggest that Jokić’s shot was actually a pass but he quickly put that notion to rest.

Following the game, a reporter asked whether the play was a demonstration of the connection Jokić and Gordon have. ‘The Joker’ quickly shook his head and eventually considered the play “lucky.”

Reporter: the last play of the game was an example of the connection you two have on the floor Jokić: [Shakes head] https://t.co/LOZxQaH8oq pic.twitter.com/0BboFRX9XI — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2025

Regardless of the fact that Jokić didn’t plan the play, it happened. The Nuggets inch closer to their goal of coming out of this series victorious. They will prepare for Game 5 and the opportunity to take a 3-2 series lead on Tuesday, April 29 at 10 PM ET.