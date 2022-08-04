Allen Iverson’s $900,000 debt led to his spiralling bankruptcy

Allen Iverson was one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but even he had his fair shares of ups and downs off the court.

Allen Iverson is one of the greatest sporting icons ever. Despite being undersized, the 6-foot guard had one insanely deep offensive arsenal. With a 26.7 career PPG, AI was one of the most prolific scorers to set foot on the NBA hardwood.

Even though the Philly legend never lifted the prestigious Larry O’Brien trophy, he had an incredible career with a tremendously stacked resume that includes 11 All-Star appearances, 7 All-NBA selections, 4 scoring titles, 3 steal championships, the 1997 ROY, and even the 2001 MVP.

Also Read: Allen Iverson’s deadly crossover against $45M star shows he had a thing for dropping Lakers guards

Iverson’s stellar career resulted in him earning more than $154 million. However, unlike his decisions on the basketball court, Allen off court decisions led him to lose all that money. And back in 2012, after owing approximately $900,000 to a jeweler, Allen ended up filing for bankruptcy.

Allen Iverson filed for bankruptcy after owing $859,896 to Aydin and Company Jewelers

Allen Iverson brought about a cultural change in the NBA. In the 1990s, AI was among the first players to bring hip-hop influence to the league by dressing himself in wacky clothes, having unconventional hairstyles… and wearing a lot of jewelry.

Allen’s love for jewelry was pretty evident. However, this same passion would result in him filing for bankruptcy in 2012.

A decade back, a company called Aydin & Company Jewelers demanded the NBA superstar clear his $375,000 bill from 2010. Having failed to pay that amount, the bill increased to a staggering $859,896 to cover the cost of collection, attorneys, and even interest.

According to reports, the court decided to garnish the point guard’s bank accounts. A TMZ report read:

Earlier this month .. the judge signed off on an order which allows the store to recoup their loss directly from Iverson’s Wells Fargo bank account.

Unable to pay back the Georgia-based jeweler the money, the Hall-Of-Famer had to file for bankruptcy.

Also Read: Allen Iverson pays a hefty $600,000 just to get out of trouble