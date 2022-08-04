Allen Iverson’s deadly crossover against $45M star shows he had a thing for dropping Lakers guards

Sixers legend Allen Iverson was a walking highlight reel during the 2001 NBA Finals, putting members of the Lakers roster on skates.

One of the top point guards of all time, Allen Iverson, was a revolutionary figure. Philadelphia’s favorite child, AI, was an inspiration, both on and off the court, with an entire generation idolizing him. In what many believe, the former MVP enjoyed a popularity similar to that of Michael Jordan.

Standing at a mere 6 feet, Iverson was the shortest player to be drafted as the first pick in the iconic class of 1996. Though it was a big boy’s league, The Answer came in with a skill-set unlike anyone possessed. The former ROTY had impeccable speed, agility, and endurance.

AI would make the big names dance to his tunes with his one-of-a-kind ball-handling skills. The former Sixers guard caused a storm when he crossed the one and only Air Jordan in his rookie year. No.3 paved the way for future guards in the otherwise center-dominated league.

Allen Iverson crosses over Michael Jordan. 🏀 32 days later, MJ sees Iverson and says “What’s up, you little b*tch?” Watch AI’s full interview of untold stories: https://t.co/6esb04AqiA pic.twitter.com/ZVKZRiq550 — Complex (@Complex) November 9, 2018

The 2000-01 season saw Iverson go on a historic run, winning the MVP, ASG MVP, 2nd scoring title, topped by his Finals debut. Unfortunately, AI couldn’t hold the fort against the iconic duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Also read: “It looked like Michael Jordan was glowing!”: 6′ Allen Iverson’s heartfelt tribute to Bulls idol in his Hall of Fame induction speech

However, the Sixers guard stole the show when it came to the highlights, dropping the Lakers guards with his razzle and dazzle on the hardwood.

Ty Lue wasn’t the only Lakers guard to be dropped by Allen Iverson.

Iverson’s stepping over Lue in Game One of the 2001 NBA Finals never gets old, continuing to haunt the current Clippers coach. Nonetheless, AI didn’t stop here, putting the $45M worth Derek Fisher on the skates in one of the home games at Philly.

Allen Iverson drops Derek Fisher in the 2001 Finals 🪣 pic.twitter.com/xdY6HLoYF0 — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) August 3, 2022

Damn. AI had a thing for dropping Laker point guards. 😮 — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) August 4, 2022

Dude who didn’t lift weights cause they was heavy 🐐 — LBJ 5-6 2023 (@HoopsDaily29) August 3, 2022

I never realized the Tyronn step over was in the same series 😭😭💀 — Bando Lando (@0hmyland0) August 3, 2022

Despite the iconic moments, AI could only get the W in Game One, as the Lakers would defeat the Sixers in the next four consecutive games. The Lakers duo of Shaq-Kobe were undefeated during the entire playoffs before The Answer decided to spoil the party.

Also read: “We all know that the Great Allen Iverson could have played another 5-6 years”: Kendrick Perkins cautions Russell Westbrook